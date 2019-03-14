Hide press release Show press release

SylvanSport VAST Named #1 RV for Outdoor Adventure at RVX



Salt Lake City, UT - March 13 At the RV Industry Association's first RVX Reveal event yesterday, SylvanSport competed against over 450 RVs across nine categories. SylvanSport VAST was voted the #1 RV for Outdoor Adventure by RVX Judges.



While it may seem only natural for the company that invented the cross-over category between Outdoor Gear and RVing back in 2004 to be recognized as the best Outdoor Adventure RV, the VAST’s journey has been one of disciplined design and engineering.



“It’s gratifying and humbling for the VAST to be honored as the best in the outdoor adventure category right out of the gate,” said SylvanSport CEO/Founder, Tom Dempsey. “Our roots in the outdoor gear industry give us the perfect experience to create the ultimate outdoor adventure vehicle.”



Even as an outsider to the RV industry, SylvanSport has become a transformational force over the past 15 years. Because of that impact, SylvanSport is no stranger to awards. The GO Adventure Camper introduced in 2007 has received numerous accolades in addition to being declared the “Coolest. Camper. Ever.” by National Geographic Adventure. Other awards for the GO include the IDEA/BusinessWeek International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) Gold Winner in 2014, Men’s Journal Gear of the Year Award, the International Aluminum Extrusion Design Grand Prize. The GO was also a finalist in the Athletics and Recreation category of the Edison Awards, which are known informally as the “Oscars of Innovation.”



Ultimately, SylvanSport is an outdoor lifestyle company. From deep roots in outdoor gear, SylvanSport’s vision for the past 15 years has been to design and manufacture high-quality products that bring together the function and technical design of outdoor gear with the comfort and convenience of RV travel. Now, in addition to the Award-Winning VAST and GO, SylvanSport has also launched an initial line of Adventure Gear with those same design and engineering standards that celebrate living the adventure lifestyle.



Cloud Layer™ Sleep System | The Cloud Layer Sleep System is engineered for comfort. The single and double sleeping bags are oversized and feature removable layers for different temperatures. The Cloud Layer Mattress is 4′′ of fast-fill foam and air that will have you sawing logs the minute your head hits the pillow.



Over Easy™ Camp Kitchen System | The Over Easy turns any campsite into a gourmet kitchen. The integrated case design and massive bamboo work surface sets up in seconds, so you’re ready to start cooking as soon as you get to the campsite.



WayLight™ | WayLight is the indispensable, multi-function camping companion that brings bright LED lights and fun to every outdoor occasion. Walk in the dark with the directional light, or poke it into the ground to illuminate your campsite. It even has slots for bamboo skewers to use for campfire roasting. It’s time to light up your life!



Hacky Pack™ Ultra-Light Adventure Pack | The Hacky Pack is incredibly lightweight, durable and capable of carrying a day’s worth of gear. AND, the pack quickly transforms into a 4′′ ball, making it extremely portable and tons of fun.



GOzeebo™ | The GOzeebo is a portable screen room and tent that was designed to integrate with the GO Adventure Camper for additional covered living space, or stand on its own. The innovative multi-use design sets up as a large family tent for car camping, zips into a screen room to keep you comfortably separated from annoying bugs or opens up into a portable gazebo when you just need a little shade.



About SylvanSport

SylvanSport is an outdoor adventure brand based in Brevard, NC. The company designs and manufactures award-winning RVs and outdoor gear including the revolutionary SylvanSport VAST travel trailer, the GO Adventure Camper, the versatile Easy Ultimate gear trailer and a growing line of outdoor gear for epic and everyday adventures. For more information, visit the sylvansport.com or call 828-393-4927.