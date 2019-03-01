Jeep has a well-earned reputation as a "go-anywhere" vehicle. With that said, no-one has ever accused a Jeep of getting anywhere in a hurry.

After all, Jeeps all but started the sport of rock crawling. It's pretty obvious by the name that speed is not the end goal of that particular form of motorsport.

The release of the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk did a lot to change that reputation. It's one of the fastest SUVs on the market, and can hang with – and subsequently embarrass – many sports cars.

Of course, any horsepower junkie worth their salt will tell you that stock is never enough. Thankfully, the 6.2 liter V8 that powers the Trackhawk is responsive to modifications – real responsive.

In this YouTube video by That Racing Channel, we can witness the heights of what a Trackhawk is really capable of. The Jeep in this video has been tuned to produce in excess of 2,000 horsepower – yes, you read that right!

That translates to an incredible 1,600 horsepower at the wheels. Despite its block, tall, SUV shape, 1,600 thundering, stampeding horses have a way of bending the laws of physics to their will.

As a result, this incredible Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is capable of speeds approaching 200 miles per hour. In the video, we can see it going up against plenty of exotic sports cars in one half-mile drag race after another, taking all comers and sending most of them home crying.

If you happen to line up next to a tough-looking SUV in your sports car, think twice.

Source: That Racing Channel on YouTube