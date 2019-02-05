The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 star in new cinematic videos that beautifully showcase these ultra-rare Prancing Horses. Owning one is out of reach for most folks, but these clips hint at how exciting they could be to drive.

The SP1 and SP2 take inspiration from the stripped down Ferrari speedsters from the 1950s and '60s, and they ride on the platform from the 812 Superfast. The vehicles are part of the brand's new Icona series of limited-edition models that mix a vintage look with modern technology.

The single-seat SP1 and two-place SP2 make extensive use of carbon fiber to keep weight down. Both of them use a 6.5-liter V12 making 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts), and the prodigious output is enough for the pair to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.9 seconds. The top speed is above 186 mph (300 kph). Despite the spartan bodywork and interior features, the pair of models is road legal. For a modicum of comfort, Ferrari uses tech that it calls a Virtual Wind Shield. The setup diverts come of the airflow away from the occupants so that they don't get too fatigued from feeling the wind hitting them.

Putting the SP1 or SP2 in your garage costs $1.75 million. Ferrari is only making a total of 499 of them, so seeing one on the road is sure to be quite a rare experience.

While less cinematic in scope, the clip below offers some close looks at the SP1 and SP2's details.

