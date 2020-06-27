The coronavirus pandemic isn't forgiving at all. As of late, a total of 9.76 million COVID-19 cases have been tallied worldwide, resulting to around half a million deaths. In the United States alone, 2.51 million cases have been recorded – the highest number so far and still counting.

This, of course, has an effect on the economy in the U.S., particularly in car sales, whether brand new or pre-owned ones. In fact, iSeeCars saw an overall decline of 38.4 percent in used car sales in April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The list is led by small crossovers and SUVs, as well as trucks.

But that doesn't mean there's no sign of redemption at all. In May 2020, the used car market experienced a surge in sales numbers, growing by 105.5 percent over April 2020. The reason for this surge isn't conclusive, but the need for mobility during these tough times would most likely one of the main reasons.

The 10 cars in this slideshow showcased the most sales growth in May, selling better than any other car in the market, according to the study by iSeeCars.