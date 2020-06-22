When the coronavirus began to spread around the world with speed in late February and early March, governments raced to slow its spread, closing businesses and schools, and canceling events. This affected automakers, too, closing both plants and dealerships, which crushed sales.

But now that things are beginning to return to a new normal as economies and governments ease restrictions, people are back to buying cars both new and used. A new study from iSeeCars.com looks at the most popular used cars that saw a sales spike in May after a massive drop in April when the outlook was direr. Sales in May 2020 were up 105.5 percent over April 2020.

