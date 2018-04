With over 40 years on the market the AvtoVAZ Lada Niva, now known as the Lada 4X4, is an icon of off-road work in the former Soviet Bloc. It's also about far from being a Formula One car as a four-wheeled vehicle can be. Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen recently got to experience Lada's famously tough SUV by racing against some locals through Azerbaijan's Gobustan Reservation.

The racers have perhaps the only Lada Niva ever to wear the Red Bull leaping bull livery. For the challenge, Verstappen handles driving duties, and Ricciardo is navigator – although not a very good one since he doesn't know the terrain. The locals are aware of how to avoid the herds of sheep at the reserve and are able to use this knowledge to take a lead in the race.

Ricciardo apparently had quite a bit of fun in the Niva and even suggested creating a racing series for them. “I’m talking a dozen Ladas, two dozen pro Lada drivers and just a big derby-off," he said in Red Bull's press release.

23 photos

The Niva arrived in 1977 after the Soviet Union's government requested a vehicle that was able to perform well off-road – think of a Russian equivalent of the Jeep CJ or Toyota FJ40. AvtoVAZ created a high-riding, boxy vehicle with a locking center differential and high/low-range transfer case. Initial models used a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a mere 75 horsepower. The version available in Russia today have a 1.7-liter mill that produces 82 hp.

In 2017, AvtoVAZ commemorated the Niva and 4X4 with a 40th Anniversary Edition. Based on the five-door body style, this limited run of 1,977 SUVs featured black accents on the exterior, stainless steel sill covers, and two-tone leather upholstery. Camouflage paint was available, too.

Source: Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing via YouTube