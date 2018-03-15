Hide press release Show press release

Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with

Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids

 Building toward its vision of smart vehicles in a smart world, Ford is revamping its lineup,

building on truck, SUV and commercial strengths, investing in new propulsion and delivering

full connectivity to pave the way for over-the-air updates and the Transportation Mobility Cloud

 Ford brand targeting North America’s freshest lineup among full-line makers by 2020,

replacing more than 75 percent of its current portfolio and adding four new trucks and SUVs

 All-in push on hybrid-electrics to bring new capability and features to customers on highvolume,

profitable vehicles like F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and Bronco; battery electric

vehicle rollout starts in 2020 with performance utility and six BEVs by 2022

 Ford announces Ford Co-Pilot360™, a package that includes standard automatic emergency

braking, blind spot warning and other driver assist features

 Redesigned organization and product development system sharpening focus on customers

and market insights to define bets; new tools and technology to improve speed-to-market by

reducing sketch-to-showroom and changeover time, adding to the company’s bottom line

DEARBORN, Mich., March 15, 2018 – Ford is revamping its lineup, building on truck, SUV and

commercial strengths, investing in new propulsion and delivering standard connectivity on new

vehicles, paving the way for over-the-air updates and the Transportation Mobility Cloud, an

open platform that will empower tomorrow’s mobility systems.

By 2020, Ford will offer North America’s freshest lineup among all full-line automakers, with its

average showroom age dropping from 5.7 to 3.3 years as it replaces three-quarters of its lineup

and adds four new trucks and SUVs.

Ford is going all-in on hybrids, offering customers more performance and capability yet serving as

a hedge against higher gas prices. All new Ford vehicles will have 4G LTE connectivity by the

end of 2019. Ford is also introducing Ford Co-Pilot360, a new driver-assist technology package

with standard automatic emergency braking and helps protect from the front, rear and sides.

“Our passion for great vehicles is stronger than ever,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and

CEO. “This showroom transformation will thrill customers, drive profitable growth and further

build toward our future of smart vehicles in a smart world.”

Where Ford is Playing

Ford is strengthening its position in the following segments: trucks, SUVs (including off-road and

performance versions), hybrids, battery electric vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Trucks: Since the 2014 debut of the new F-150 with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminumalloy

body, Ford has gained 1.3 percentage points of share in the full-size pickup segment.

Average F-Series transaction prices lead the segment – up $6,700 per vehicle since 2014 –

because of high-end versions like Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum. Ford’s F-Series revenues

alone are higher than revenues of Fortune 500 icons such as Facebook, Coca-Cola and Nike.

Ford’s truck business will continue growing as the company adds new models and powertrains

with an eye toward continued growth in high-end trims. Some highlights include:

 2018: New 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel engine for F-150, updated version of the

popular F-150 Raptor

 2019: Ranger returns to midsize truck segment; new F-Series Super Duty debuts

 2020: New F-150 debuts with new hybrid powertrain featuring a mobile generator

SUVs: By 2020, Ford estimates SUV sales could account for 50 percent of U.S. industry retail

sales – one reason Ford is reallocating $7 billion in capital from cars to SUVs. By 2020, Ford

plans an industry-leading lineup of eight SUVs – five of which will offer hybrid powertrains and

one battery electric. Ford SUV sales are estimated to grow 20 percent – more than double the

industry rate – to more than 950,000 by 2020, according to LMC Automotive, and surpass 1

million by 2021.

After recently introducing an all-new model at each end of the SUV spectrum – the subcompact

EcoSport and full-size Expedition – Ford’s next push is in the highest volume SUV segments.

Entirely new versions of the Escape and Explorer debut next year; combined, these two models

make up 70 percent of Ford’s SUV volume.

Ford also plans to drive growth with two all-new off-road models: the new Bronco and a yet-tobe-named

off-road small utility – both designed to win a growing number of people who love

getting away and spending time outdoors with their families and friends.

“Ford helped start the off-road phenomenon and has majored in off-road capability for decades

– from the Bronco to the Raptor,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, Global Markets. “Now, we’re

ready to reclaim our rightful place as the off-road vehicle leader.”

Ford also will grow its lineup of performance SUVs. Two additions to the Ford Performance

lineup include the all-new Edge ST later this year, and an Explorer ST will soon follow. These

two new SUVs will help Ford Performance deliver on its promise of 12 new models by 2020,

and will help extend the division’s growth, which has risen 81 percent in the last four years.

Ford Performance sales are on track to grow another 71 percent by 2020, driven by SUVs.

Next-Gen Hybrid Electrics: Part of Ford’s new strategy includes going all-in on hybrids to bring

more capability to customers of our most popular and high-volume vehicles like F-150, Mustang,

Explorer, Escape and Bronco – and serve as a hedge for customers against higher gas prices.

Ford’s new hybrids will offer customers more space than today’s hybrids. On the F-150 Hybrid,

Ford will lean in to capability, such as the low-end torque for extra pulling power and the fact it

can serve as a mobile generator. Mustang Hybrid will be all about delivering V8-like

performance with more low-end torque.

“Hybrids for years have been mostly niche products but are now on the cusp of a mainstream

breakout,” Farley said. “The valuable capability they offer – plus fuel efficiency – is why we’re

going to offer hybrid variants of our most popular and high-volume vehicles, allowing our loyal,

passionate customers to become advocates for the technology.”

Ford’s new hybrid system is designed to be more efficient and less expensive than previous

generations. These lower costs – achieved through supply base relationships, using common

cell and component design and by manufacturing motors, transmissions and battery packs –

with the intention of lowering cost of ownership for customers.

Battery electric vehicles: Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) represent more than a different

powertrain – they represent a lifestyle change for consumers, especially for those who have

never driven an electric vehicle.

That is why Ford’s strategy includes rethinking the ownership experience so it is more seamless

than with today’s gas-powered vehicles. That means making charging an effortless experience

at home and on the road as well as offering full-vehicle over-the-air software updates to

enhance capability and features.

“Throwing a charger in the trunk of a vehicle and sending customers on their way isn’t enough

to help promote the viability of electric vehicles,” said Sherif Marakby, vice president,

Autonomous and Electric Vehicles. “In addition to expanding our electric vehicle lineup, we are

redesigning the ownership experience to ensure it addresses customer pain points that currently

hold back broad adoption today.”

Ford’s BEV manufacturing plan will be more efficient. The company will halve floor space for

final assembly operations and reduce capital investment 50 percent. A projected 30 percent

improvement in labor efficiency will allow Ford to redeploy employees to do other jobs, including

assembly of battery packs (which are normally expensive and complex to ship).

Ford’s new performance battery electric utility arrives in 2020. It is the first of six electric

vehicles coming by 2022 as part of the company’s $11 billion global electric vehicle investment.

Commercial vehicles: Ford, the only full-line brand with offerings that stretch from Class 1 to

Class 7, has a commanding 38 percent share of the U.S. commercial vehicle market. Last year,

it sold more CVs than the second, third and fourth place competitors combined.

To continue building on its commercial vehicle leadership, Ford plans to:

 Debut a new Transit with 4G LTE connectivity, coming in 2019

 Extend production of its E-Series cutaway and stripped chassis into the 2020s

 Offer Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Alert System and

more on future E-Series, F-650, F-750 and F59 chassis products

Ford earlier this year introduced new versions of its Transit Connect Cargo Van and Transit

Connect Wagon, with both arriving at dealerships later this year.

Designing a better PD system

While delivering this new vehicle portfolio, Ford is continuously improving its operational fitness

by increasing product speed to market, improving quality and further reducing complexity, and

reducing cost. Driving improvements are the company’s new structure and new tools and

technologies that drive even more human-centered designs.

Ford’s new organization is designed to ensure company leaders view market and regional

demands holistically to decide which vehicles and features customers value most.

This drives more strategic and efficient investments, instead of trying to satisfy individual market

requests. The efficiencies benefit the company and individual regions like North America.

Ford also is moving to flexible vehicle architectures and more common parts across models,

cutting new product development time – from sketch to dealer showroom – by 20 percent. This

is helping Ford achieve its commitment to deliver $4 billion of engineering efficiencies. The

company intends to have the most efficient Product Development organization among full-line

automakers within five years.

Ford’s five flexible vehicle architectures – body-on-frame, front-wheel-drive unibody, rear-wheeldrive

unibody, commercial van unibody and BEV – are paired with module “families” that

address the power pack, electrical pack and vehicle configurations. Seventy percent of each

vehicle’s engineering will be driven from this new architecture approach, with 30 percent of

content – including grilles, hoods, doors and more – customized for each vehicle.

For instance, as more vehicles become connected, new analytics tools will show which vehicle

technologies customers use most often. This new data-driven insight will help determine which

features to grow and invest in and which to eliminate, reducing manufacturing complexity,

improving pricing, reducing incentives and building revenue over time.

Simplification is another key aspect of the plan. Ford already has reduced orderable

combinations on Ford SUVs by 80 percent since 2014, including a 97 percent reduction on the

new Edge coming later this year.

New manufacturing tools and technologies: Increased use of augmented and virtual reality

are helping reduce Ford’s plant changeover time by an estimated 25 percent, which adds an

average $50 million to the company’s bottom line per changeover.

Simulating various production processes and assembly line configurations in the virtual world

helps identify potentially hazardous maneuvers and fine-tune workflows before construction

even begins, saving an estimated 20 percent of tooling cost on each vehicle program.

The company also is increasing its use of collaborative robots that can perform jobs quickly and

repetitively, helping reduce the risk of injury to employees, freeing them up for more high-value

jobs and improving the company’s bottom line.

“We’re looking at every part of our business, making it more fit and ensuring that every action

we take is driven by what will serve our customers in a way that supports our fitness and

performance goals,” said Joe Hinrichs, president, Global Operations.

Note: Average showroom age based on Ford internal estimates and Bank of America Merrill

Lynch Car Wars 2018-2021 report.

# # #

Ford Co-Pilot360™: Most Advanced Suite of Standard DriverAssist

Technologies Includes Automatic Emergency Braking

 Ford Co-Pilot360 to roll out in key global markets starting this fall to help customers drive

more safely and confidently amid rising congestion and distractions; automatic emergency

braking to be standard on new passenger cars, SUVs and trucks up to F-150 in North

America going forward

 In North America, Ford Co-Pilot360 is the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist

technologies among full-line brands and includes automatic emergency braking with

pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup

camera and auto high beam lighting

 In addition, Ford offering even more premium driver-assist technologies, including adaptive

cruise control with stop and go and lane centering, evasive steering assist and post-collision

braking in North America

 In 2019, Ford is introducing reverse brake assist with AEB to help prevent drivers from

hitting an object while backing up. Ford will continue adding new technologies to Ford CoPilot360

packages in the future

DEARBORN, Mich., March 15, 2018 – Ford Co-Pilot360, the most advanced suite of standard

driver-assist technologies among full-line brands, aims to help people around the world more

safely and confidently face congested roads – today and tomorrow.

Ford Co-Pilot360 includes standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection,

blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high beam

lighting. Ford Co-Pilot360 will roll out across Ford’s new passenger cars, SUVs and trucks up to

F-150 in North America, starting on the new 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST this fall.

“Though our vehicles today are safer than ever, drivers tell us they are still stressed about

getting in a potential accident,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, Global Markets. “That’s one

reason why we’re making these must-have technologies accessible to millions of customers

each year.”

Most advanced standard driver assist package

Ford Co-Pilot360 is the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies, including

automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane

keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high beam lighting – a combination other nonluxury

competitors don’t offer standard in North America.

Ford Co-Pilot360 starts with standard automatic emergency braking – called pre-collision assist

with pedestrian detection – that can help drivers avoid collisions with other vehicles or

pedestrians who might accidentally cross in front of the vehicle’s path. If a potential collision is

detected, a warning flashes and an alert sounds, and if the driver’s response is not sufficient,

the system can automatically apply the brakes to help minimize a frontal collision.

The technology addresses Ford research showing a growing trend of people worrying about

hitting pedestrians – and will be standard on 91 percent of Ford vehicles in North America by

2020.

Blind spot information system, or BLIS, uses radar to identify a vehicle entering the blind spot

and alerts the driver with an indicator light in the side-view mirror. Cross-traffic alert can warn

drivers of traffic behind when slowly backing out of a parking spot or driveway.

Lane keeping system has three functions:

 The first can notify drivers through steering wheel vibration that they need to correct course

when the system detects the vehicle drifting close to lane markings

 The second provides steering torque to steer back toward the center of the lane

 Third, a driver alert system, continuously monitors driving pattern using a forward-looking

camera and provides visual and audio warnings when the system estimates the driver’s

vigilance level to be less than that of an attentive driver

Commercial customers can also benefit from Ford’s expansion of driver-assist technologies. By

2020, E-Series, F-650 and F-750 and even our F59 chassis will come with available automatic

emergency braking, lane departure warning, driver alert system and more.

A National Transportation Safety Board study shows having technologies such as AEB can help

prevent and mitigate rear-end crashes, which can help customers lower their cost of ownership.

“Our commercial customers trust our trucks to get the job done,” Farley said. “And soon, we’ll be

giving them another reason to trust us even more.”

Testing, trusting tech

Ford will continue to introduce new driver-assist technologies. Next year, it plans to debut in

North America and Asia Pacific automatic emergency braking for when drivers are in reverse.

The company also is investing $500 million the next five years to continue developing new

driver-assist and safety technologies. Key areas of focus will be simplifying the technologies so

they work as people expect – especially as driving controls become more automated.

Researchers test the user experience with many new technologies at Ford’s VIRTTEX driving

simulator in Dearborn and run new systems through a battery simulations built from more than

hundreds of thousands of miles of testing across the country. For example, engineers tested a

recent suite of radar and camera technologies for more than 660,000 miles across the globe.

This work also will help people become more comfortable with the idea of autonomous vehicles.

“Many people question the idea of autonomous vehicles,” Farley said. “But those who use

advanced driver-assist technologies today say they are more open to cars doing all of the

driving in the future.”

# # #