The current-generation Audi RS6 Avant may be on its way to a well-deserved retirement, but it’s still one of the most desirable cars you can buy. That’s especially true if you have the extra means to hand it over to ABT Sportsline to give the wagon even more oomph and make it compete with actual supercars, while remaining a family-friendly vehicle with a big trunk.
Jon Olsson once had a bonkers Audi RS6 DTM, but as you all probably know, it had a rather fiery end after being stolen a couple of years ago. Being fond of the speedy hauler from Ingolstadt, the alpine ski racer decided to get a new one and suitably call it “Phoenix” after the bird in the Greek mythology. His multi-faceted Avant was given the aftermarket treatment by ABT, the same talented folks behind the recently launched Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition.
Like the aforementioned special edition, Olsson’s new ride is based on the ABT RS6+, but the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine has been dialed furthermore and it now pushes out a monstrous 725 horsepower (541 kilowatts) and 679 lb-ft (920 Nm). That’s a lot more than the “regular” RS6 Avant Performance and its 597 hp (445 kW), 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) output.
Aside from tweaking the V8 powerhouse, ABT slapped on its look-at-me aggressive body kit and installed an extremely loud exhaust system that sounds positively glorious. Then there’s the black and white theme with a red separator in the middle, which Olsson came up with after seeing a white RS6 and a black one, ultimately deciding to blend the two for his heavily modified Audi.
For reasons beyond our understanding, the Continental tires have white Michelin sticker. Maybe it has to do with the fact that his defunct RS6 DTM had Michelin tires (with red lettering), but then again, why not just get actual Michelin tires? It’s not like money is a concern after forking out a six-digit sum for the new car.
Alpine ski racer and freeskiing legend Jon Olsson loves high speeds and an extravagant look – and not only on piste, as a whole range of customized supercars built especially for the Swede proves. He has now taken delivery of his latest gem, the RS6+ named “Phoenix”, from
ABT Sportsline, where it was fully customized with the Individual range. The Scandinavian car enthusiast even personally helped with some of the details. “The project with Jon Olsson was a great challenge for our ABT Individual team. It once again proved that we can satisfy even the most discerning customer requirements,” Hans-Jürgen Abt, CEO of the worldwide largest tuner for Audi and Volkswagen vehicles, explains. With 735 HP (541 kW) and 920 Nm through ABT Power R, the vehicle is the ultimate model in the current performance range.
A little reminder: the production RS 6 Performance has 605 HP (445 kW) and 700 Nm.
Olsson's new rocket is based on the “normal” RS6+, which ABT Sportsline builds in a limited edition of 50 vehicles based on the RS 6 Performance. Compared to the distinctive one-of-a-kind “Phoenix”, that seems almost like a large-scale production run. Thanks to a very special sports exhaust system, which was produced in manual labor as an export version for the Swedish customer, this Avant produces an unrivalled sound and even more power. One of the most impressive features is the unique look of the car. It takes the skiing star's typical “snow camouflage” wrapping to new heights. The driver's side is black, while the passenger sits in the white zone. This wacky design is called “split camo”.
The cool film wrap should not detract from the numerous add-on parts from ABT, though, most of which are made from visible carbon: a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, wheel arch vents, side skirt add-ons, rear skirt add-ons and a rear spoiler were fitted. Tinted front, rear and side windows as well as darkened headlight covers complete the “Olsson look” – almost. The first prototype of the ABT aero wheel, which was specially built for the Swedish star based on the matte black ABT FR rim, is another great eyecatcher.