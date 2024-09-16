Following a preview about a year ago, Ford is fully revealing the Ranger PHEV in Europe during the 2024 IAA Transportation. The event dedicated to commercial vehicles takes place in Hanover, Germany, and currently hosts the electrified pickup truck in a Stormtrak launch edition reserved for the plug-in hybrid. Alternatively, buyers will be able to opt for Wildtrak and XLT trims.

All three flavors share the turbocharged 2.3-liter gasoline EcoBoost (Focus ST engine?) and 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford fits the Ranger PHEV with a 75-kW electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack offering a usable capacity of 11.8 kWh. The plug-in hybrid setup is good for 275 horsepower and a beefy 509 pound-feet of torque.

That's more standard torque than any other Ranger before it. Yes, even the range-topping Raptor has less, at 362 lb-ft in Europe and 430 lb-ft in the US as well as other markets. However, Ford just launched a software tune for the Ranger Raptor in the US where you can pay extra and unlock a massive 536 lb-ft with a software tune, therefore outpunching the PHEV.

It takes less than four hours to fully charge the battery pack, and once you do, Ford says the truck will do 28 miles in the WLTP cycle without sipping any gasoline. That battery not only powers the truck but can also juice up tools via a standard 2.3-kW Pro Power Onboard. At an additional cost, a 6.9-kW option will be offered with dual 3.45-kW outlets in the bed. The Ranger remains a competent workhorse by offering a maximum payload capacity of 2,204 pounds. It can tow as much as 7,716 pounds.

That Stormtrak version we mentioned earlier comes generously equipped with matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, and a 10-speaker B&O sound system. To sweeten the pot, Ford of Europe adds the Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, along with 18-inch wheels, fender vents, and a rack system. The launch variant stands out with Chill Grey (Agate Black is also available) and a honeycomb grille.

There's no word yet about launching the Ranger PHEV in the United States. We're reaching out to Ford to find out whether it's coming to North America. Meanwhile, the first deliveries to European customers are scheduled for spring 2025 after production starts in South Africa.

2025 Ford Ranger PHEV (Europe)

