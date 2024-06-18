If you’re thinking about switching to an electric vehicle, you’re probably most concerned about one thing: Battery range. "Range anxiety" is real, and you don’t want to be stranded with a dead battery in your brand-new ride. Luckily, as EVs get more popular, automakers are finding ways to squeeze more miles out of a fully charged battery.

Here, we’ve rounded up the 2024 and 2025 model-year vehicles that offer the most battery range, as determined by EPA estimates. Any one of these vehicles should be able to handle your daily commute or an out-of-state trip without forcing you to pull over for a lengthy recharge.

Check out the full list below.

1. 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring: 516 Miles

$111,400

If you want to get the best possible battery range out of your Lucid Air, you’ll have to spec it carefully. The top-of-the-line Grand Touring can get up to 516 miles on a charge, but only if you order the 19-inch "Aero Range" wheels. With flashy 20-inch wheels, your range will drop a bit, to 485 miles—still better than anything else on this list.

We should note that other versions of the Lucid Air would crack the top 10, but we're only listing one trim per model on this list. The Air Sapphire has 427 miles of range, the Air Touring has 425 miles of range, and the Air Pure has 419 miles of range.

2. 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT: 450 Miles

$79,800

Chevy’s all-electric pickup truck is a bruiser, built on the same platform as the gargantuan GMC Hummer EV. It has a fold-down midgate that extends the pickup bed into the rear-seat area, and Chevy says it can tow up to 10,000 pounds. The 4WT work truck variant is the most efficient of the group, with 450 miles of range and a starting price of $79,800. If you want the more premium RST, it still gets you 440 miles of range, but that version costs $96,495.

3. 2025 Rivian R1T Dual Max: 420 Miles

$85,700

Rivian's all-electric pickup truck is more of an adventure vehicle than a work machine, with a short bed and a dual-motor drivetrain tuned for rally-car performance in all sorts of terrain. Rivian offers a whole variety of battery and motor options on the R1T for the updated 2025 model year; for the best possible range, pick the Dual Max, which has one motor for each axle and the largest battery pack.

4. 2025 Rivian R1S Dual Max: 410 Miles

$91,700

Like the R1T pickup truck, the R1S SUV comes in a plethora of power levels, with corresponding changes in driving range. For the maximum miles, go for the R1S Dual Max, which gives you 665 total horsepower with the Performance add-on and up to 410 miles of battery range—down slightly from the R1T due to the increased weight and drag of the boxier SUV body.

5. 2024 Tesla Model S: 402 Miles

$74,630

The Model S is perhaps the most familiar EV on the US market, having debuted in 2013. For 2024, you can get the Model S in two trims; for maximum battery range, skip the performance-oriented Plaid and stick with the base-spec all-wheel drive for 402 miles of range. The Model S Plaid, meanwhile, gets 359 miles of range on a single charge.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

6. 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long Range: 361 Miles

$43,600

Hyundai's funky futuristic electric sedan bucks the EV trend by offering the most mileage in the lowest trim level. The base-spec Ioniq 6 SE with rear-wheel drive goes up to 361 miles on a full charge, better than the more luxurious SEL or Limited models with dual-motor all-wheel drive. That’s fine by us: We love a rear-drive EV that can do big, smoky drifts.

7. 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Plus: 352 Miles

$105,550

Mercedes-Benz now offers a range of all-electric vehicles, including medium and large-size SUVs and an ultra-opulent Maybach variant. For the best possible driving range, stick with the base-model EQS 450 Plus sedan, with just a smidge over 350 miles of battery range.

8. 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range: 341 Miles

$49,130

Tesla’s midsize electric sedan is one of the best-selling EVs in the world, and for good reason: The Model 3 offers futuristic styling, high-tech features, and access to Tesla’s best-in-the-industry charging network. For the best driving range, spec your Model 3 with Long-Range All-Wheel Drive, the middle of three available trim levels, good for a touch more than 340 miles of range. You can also get the Model 3 Performance with 303 miles of range or the rear-wheel-drive base model with just 272 miles.

9. 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: 339 Miles

$105,550

Just edging out the Tesla Model X (335 miles of range), the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has an EPA-estimated 339 miles of range for 2024. That's for the EQS Plus model with 355 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds. That version starts at $105,550 with destination.

10. 2024 Tesla Model X: 335 Miles

$79,630

Another familiar Tesla offering, the Model X currently comes in two variants. For the maximum mileage, skip the performance-oriented Plaid (326 miles) and go for the base model with all-wheel drive. Thus equipped, you’ll get up to 335 miles on a fully-charged battery—plus those goofy-but-lovable "falcon-wing" motorized rear doors.

Just Out: These are the EVs that didn't crack the top 10, for one reason or another. While the Fisker Ocean would rank 7th on this list with 360 miles of range, the company just filed for bankruptcy—so we can't recommend it. The GMC Hummer EV promises 381 miles of range and the Tesla Cybertruck promises 340 miles, but those figures haven't been rated by the EPA.

Longest-Range EVs 2024