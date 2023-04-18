After an extensive teaser campaign, the refreshed 2024 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are finally here. The updates include a facelift for the exterior, an overhauled dashboard design, and significant powertrain upgrades. The automaker is taking orders for them now in the United States, and deliveries begin this summer. The actual premiere is at the Auto Shanghai show.

Mechanical Improvements

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne

54 Photos

The entry-level Cayenne continues to come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. The output is now 348 horsepower and 368 pound-feet, which is 13 hp and 36 lb-ft more than previously.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid also uses a turbocharged V6 and gains a more powerful electric motor that now produces 174 hp. The result is a total output of 463 hp, which is an 8-hp increase. The battery capacity grows to 25.9 kilowatt-hours, versus 17.9 kWh currently. No range estimates are available yet. In addition, a new 11-kilowatt AC charger allows for plugging in at home to recharge in less than two and a half hours.

The Cayenne S now has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rather than the previous V6 engine. The eight-cylinder mill produces 468 hp and 442 lb-ft for an improvement of 34 hp and 37 lb-ft over the six-cylinder. With this powerplant, both the standard model and the Coupe can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package. The top speed is 169 mph.

Finally, the range-topping Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT has a 650-hp tune of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 – an increase of 19 hp over the previous model. This variant hits 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 189 mph. In addition, the Turbo GT comes standard with performance features like rear-wheel steering, air suspension, ceramic-composite brakes, and titanium exhaust pipes.

The Cayenne, S, and E-Hybrid receive new, two-valve shocks with separate rebound and compression stages. Porsche Active Suspension Management comes standard. The automaker claims the updated setup provides improved pitch-and-roll management.

The new air suspension system that's standard on the Turbo GT is optional on the other models. The company says this setup has a sharper differentiation between the Normal, Sport, and Sport Plus driving modes.

A Fresh Look

The 2024 Cayenne retains a familiar appearance but with notable tweaks. Matrix Design LED headlights are now standard, and they have a slightly sharper shape than before. The company also installs a new hood and resculpts the fenders. At the other end, new taillights have a uniform height across the rear. There are three new colors: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey.

The Cayenne Coupe is available with an optional Lightweight Sport Package that sheds 72 pounds from the vehicle. Porsche isn't detailing the contents of this pack, yet.

The 2024 Cayenne's dashboard looks completely different than the pre-facelift model. Drivers now have a freestanding, curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster in front of them. Controls on the steering wheel allow for switching among display modes. A new stalk to the left of the wheel allows for managing the driver assistance systems. Lane change assist and lane keep assist are now standard.

The redesigned center stack includes a standard 12.3-inch infotainment display. The gearshift now mounts on the dashboard between the two screens. An angled section of the console holds a panel with a mix of switches and capacitive buttons for the HVAC controls. Porsche also adds a tray for the driver's smartphone with 15 watts of inductive charging.

A 10.9-inch screen on the passenger side of the dashboard is a new option. It lets a person sitting there operate the navigation system. Or, that occupant can stream videos because a layer on the display prevents the driver from seeing what's playing there.

Pricing

Porsche already has pricing for the 2024 Cayenne range. The table below shows the figures: