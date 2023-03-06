Listen to this article

Volkswagen has been a regular at the Amelia Island Concours for the past few years now. The annual event, which takes place at the Ritz-Carlton golf course in Amelia Island, is home to some of the fastest, prettiest, and most expensive machines outside of Pebble Beach.

In 2021, VW rolled the ID.4 onto the lawns of the Ritz for the first time as part of the "Taking Charge" parade, led by a classic 1895 Morris and Salom Electrobat IV with modern EVs like the Cadillac Lyriq and Ford Mustang Mach-E following behind. Part of VW's Amelia show stand in 2021 also included an awesome 1979 "Elektrotransporter" bus packed with batteries and restored to its former glory.

VW continued the electric theme this year with the ID. Buzz, which made its way to Amelia for the first time and also took part in the Taking Charge parade. But while it certainly managed to draw some attention, the ID. Buzz wasn't even the most interesting vehicle at the booth.

Nearly a dozen Type 2 buses in all shapes and sizes surrounded the VW stand this year as part of The Amelia's Transporter class. Some of them were simple and classic, like the beautiful blue 1954 example with the German word "Telefunken" painted on the panel (for an old German broadcasting station). Others, like a half-track-converted off-roader that was fully restored by the company's commercial vehicle department, wowed with their ridiculous looks.

Other wacky iterations included a high-roof ambulance and a pickup converted into a fire truck, while two famous Type 2s graced the lawn: the original bus from Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Jerry Garcia's actual ride. There was even an exact replica of the "Light" bus from Woodstock painted by the man responsible for the original, Dr. Bob Hieronimus.

"We are excited that the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is hosting a class for the humble Type 2 Bus," said Chief Communications Officer for Volkswagen Group of America Cameron Batten. "The Volkswagen Bus is a cultural icon in America and we can't wait to write the next chapter in its history with the introduction of the ID. Buzz, its electric successor for the 21st century."

At the end of the weekend, a lovely 1951 Volkswagen Deluxe 15-Window took home top honors in the Transporter class.