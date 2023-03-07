Listen to this article

Nearly a year ago to the day – March 9, 2022, to be specific – the world saw the Volkswagen ID. Buzz revealed. That wasn't the whole story, however, because we only saw the standard-length model. A long-wheelbase version is coming, and it's the only version available to buyers in North America. We still don't know exactly when a debut will happen, but we do know it will happen this summer. And it will take place in California.

VW slipped this tidbit of news into its recent press release regarding all the classic bus action at the recent Amelia Concours d'Elegance event in Florida. 2023 marked the 28th year for this esteemed car gathering, and Volkswagen vans were there in force for a special Transporter class dedicated solely to the iconic bus.

Close to a dozen old T2s from mild to wild were on-hand at VW's display, including some truly wild variants like the 1962 Half-Track, brandishing tracks on the back with four wheels at the front. There were some famous VeeDubs as well, such as the actual bus owned by Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and the original Transporter used in the '80s film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The winning van for the Transporter category – a 1951 Deluxe 15-Window – didn't have a celebrity connection. But it clearly caught the attention of judges for its exquisite condition.

New VW vehicles were at the event as well, including the VW ID. Buzz currently sold in markets outside the US. Buyers there get a single-motor van good for 201 horsepower and a WLTP range of 263 miles. A GTX model with a second motor and all-wheel drive producing 335 hp is coming, too.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB Spy Photos

12 Photos

The US model will almost certainly receive a dual-motor option, possibly announced along with its official debut. Riding on a longer wheelbase, it will be sold as a passenger van in North America with three-row seating. Full details will come this summer, with the van going on sale later as a 2024 model.