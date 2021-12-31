It's podcast time! This week we take a look back at the most important automotive news from 2021.

We kick off the show with a discussion about the global microchip shortage. While it was certainly going on in 2020, the situation got even worse in 2021. The lack of components affected automakers all over the world. Chevrolet and Cadillac had to remove features from their vehicles. Other examples were McLaren delaying the Artura, and Alfa Romeo pushing back the launch of the Tonale.

We then discuss what we think are among the most important vehicle debuts from the year. Ford had a stellar year with the introduction of the F-150 Lightning, Maverick, and global Ranger. Plus, deliveries of the Bronco got started.

Smith ranks the Lightning as the most important debut of the year. Bruce picks the one-two punch of the Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz reviving the unibody pickup segment in the United States.

We also discuss Toyota and Lexus presenting 15 EV concepts. We're dubious about all of these vehicles actually going on sale, though.

Towards the end of the show, we have some quick discussions about important but less ground-breaking debuts. We run through the new Nissan Z, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, revived Lamborghini Countach, Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, and Acura Integra.

