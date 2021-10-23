The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been a long time coming. Making its debut as a concept vehicle over two years ago, the upcoming sub-Stelvio crossover can't come soon enough for Alfa Romeo. That's most especially with the fact that the Italian marque is now down to two vehicles in the lineup.

However, it seems like Alfa Romeo is facing another delay in introducing the production version of the Tonale. According to a report by Mopar Insiders, the Tonale's debut, which was expected to be unveiled with a PHEV setup during the first quarter of 2022, has been pushed back because of the ongoing global chip shortage.

This isn't the first time that the Tonale's global debut has been delayed. To recall, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato wanted the plug-in hybrid powertrain to have better performance, which pushed the crossover's launch further than initially expected.

Stellantis is practically facing the same foe for its brands that are about to launch new cars this year. Earlier this week, the newly-formed merger between FCA and PSA announced that the Grecale – another crossover – will be delayed due to the same semiconductor woes. The Grecale won't premiere until spring 2022.

Currently, we can make peace with some facts that we know about the Alfa Romeo Tonale so far. One of these facts includes Alfa's decision to drop the Giorgio platform, which underpins both the Stelvio and Giulia. The Tonale will be sharing the Small Wide 4x4 platform with the Jeep Renegade and is poised to become a hot-seller for the Italian marque.

The Tonale will also be built at the Pomigliano d'Arco factory where it will be built alongside the upcoming Dodge Hornet.

Alfa Romeo hasn't disclosed an exact date for the Tonale's debut and arrival. We'll know more about these as the months progress.