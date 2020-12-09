We know how lucky we are to test cars on a regular basis, and with each year, our editorial team has grown in size and added resources to tackle more complex (and more fun) features. Tomorrow, one of the biggest road tests we’ve ever completed goes live – and we’re inviting you to come along for the ride. Check back tomorrow at 12:00 PM EST right here on Motor1.com to see the whole thing play out.

We stacked up three of the best modern muscle cars on sale today: the brutish 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 First Drive: Pony Excess, the gorgeous Polestar 1, and the refined BMW M8 Competition. With nearly 2,000 miles of on-road driving and a full day of track testing – yes, that includes a drag race – our goal was to find out which of these three offers the most complete experience. And as you might imagine, it was a hell of a test.

With three wildly different approaches to speed, the trio is actually closer on paper than you think. The Shelby’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 puts down 760 horsepower, making it the most powerful car here. However, the BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and 617 horsepower pairs with all-wheel drive to better put down the power. Meanwhile, the Polestar 1’s hybrid four-cylinder setup develops a staggering 737 pound-feet, with electric assist. In total, there is 1,996 horsepower between three coupes, not to mention $412,635 in combined asking price.

Which of these three distinctive, special vehicles brings the muscle car formula into the future? Be sure to check back tomorrow to find out.

Gallery: Teaser: Modern Muscle Cars Comparison