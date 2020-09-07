Enter now for your chance to win this beautiful 1966 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Convertible, loaded from the factory and beautifully restored. The grand prize also includes $30,000 cash to help pay for taxes. Motor1.com readers will even receive bonus double entry tickets with a minimum donation of just $25.

Bathed in factory-correct Ermine White paint with a contrasting Navy Blue cockpit and white convertible top, this 1966 Corvette Sting Ray convertible looks just like it did the day it was delivered to the Welch Motor Company dealership showroom floor in Raymondville, Texas. Back then, its MSRP was just $5,935.85. Today, it's priceless, and no expense was spared in making this classic Corvette convertible one of the finest stock-restored Sting Rays in the country today.

Featuring an L36 427 cubic-inch V8 engine that produces 390 horsepower and four-speed manual transmission, this C2 convertible is also a blast to drive. It was one of only 17,762 Corvette convertibles built for 1966 and has the extremely rare combination of the big-block engine plus air conditioning. The car is rolling on a set of reproduction bias-ply tires and even comes with an optional hardtop. Everything is here for you to idle into the winners circle of your nearest car show or concours.

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Convertible

MSRP

$5,935.85

Performance

Horsepower: 390

Colors

Ermine White exterior

[Dark] Blue interior (looks black)

White convertible top

White auxiliary hardtop

Driveline

427ci high-output V-8 engine

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Extra Cost Options Included:

4 BBL 427ci manual engine (a $181.20 extra cost)

4-speed manual transmission (a $184.35 extra cost)

Soft Ray tinted glass, all windows (a $15.80 extra cost)

Auxiliary hardtop (a $231.75 extra cost)

Air conditioning (a $412.90 extra cost)

Positraction rear axle (a $42.15 extra cost)

Power brakes (a $42.15 extra cost)

Power steering (a $94.80 extra cost)

Transistor ignition system (a $47.40 extra cost)

Teakwood steering wheel (a $21.06 extra cost)

Differential, Safe-T-Track-Heavy Duty (a $63.19 extra cost)

Cast aluminum knock-off wheels (a $316.00 extra cost)

AM/FM radio with power antenna (a $199.10 extra cost)

