Potential Savings: $7,746

Eligible Trim: Sport Hybrid with Advance Package

In case you haven't heard, the RLX is dead after the 2020 model year, so it's no surprise Acura wants to sell as many as possible this Memorial Day Weekend. To that end, the automaker is offering the largest potential savings off MSRP among all the cars in our list: $7,746. The deal, however, only applies to the most expensive Sport Hybrid with Advance Package trim level.

The RLX has historically been a good deal among luxury cars, but buyers should know it also has a history of heavy depreciation. If you plan to drive it a long time, though, that shouldn't matter. The important thing is the great deal you're getting up front, and there probably won't ever be a better time to buy the RLX Sport Hybrid with Advance Package than this Memorial Day Weekend.

