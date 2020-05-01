Where are you going to take that first post-quarantine road trip?
What’s required of a ribbon of asphalt to be a good driving road? Narrow, technical curves or gentle and forgiving twists? Scenic mountain vistas or miles of uninterrupted visibility? Fellow travelers or traffic-free solitude? Does it even need the asphalt?
While there are plenty of ways to define a pleasant motoring experience, we’re going to focus primarily on something that provides a unique experience, rather than just high-speed curves. And since we’ve still got lots of world to see, we’re not even going to claim these are the best roads out there (or that this list is in any particular order). But if you have a spare day or two and find yourself craving some solo time with your car – or truck or motorcycle – these stops are a great place to start.