2 / 13

We need to put a disclaimer on this entry (as well as a few others). This particular stretch of U.S. Highway 20 can be rife with tourists owing to its proximity to West Yellowstone, Montana, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. But at the right time of year (either between Labor Day and Thanksgiving or the nebulous space between spring break and summer vacation), Eastern Idaho offers incredible scenery, excellent roads, and cheap accommodations. If the traffic gets too cumbersome, turn off at Fish Creek Road, an entertaining and nearly empty loop that gets you nowhere, fast. A note of warning: Weather in this part of the world is highly variable, so plan for a little bit of everything.