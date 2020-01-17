Runtime: 28:05.
We're switching things up with the Motor1.com Podcast this week, trying out a new, shorter format. We've cut the show's run-time in half to about 30 minutes (28:05 to be exact) by keeping the conversation focused on our favorite thing to talk about: the news!
Here's the rundown of news that we tackle on this week's show:
- Cammisa Races Shelby GT500 Against Ferrari 812 Superfast, 911 GT3 RS
- Shelby GT500 Trounces Corvette C8 On The Track: Report
- Mid-Engined Chevy Corvette Is 2020 North American Car Of The Year
- 2021 Ford Bronco Spy Photos Show A Boxy Body For The First Time
- Toyota GR Yaris Breaks Cover With 257 Horsepower, All-Wheel Drive
- Genesis GV80 Finally Debuts As The World's Latest Luxury SUV
- 2021 GMC Yukon Debuts With Bold Looks, New AT4 Trim
