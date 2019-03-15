The numbers might surprise you.

There's a lot of talk about the Tesla pricing structure. Specifically, whether the company will be able to deliver on promised price points for cars like the Model 3 and its brand-new compact SUV, the Model Y. But dig a little deeper on Tesla's website, and you'll find that most of the carmaker's advertised prices are a bit misleading.

You won't actually get a Model 3 for $35,000 (before destination). You probably won't pay $39,000 for a Model Y, either. If you don't factor in Tesla's advertised 10,000-mile over six years "Gasoline Savings" equation (which some countries have deemed "misleading"), or government incentives, Tesla's cars and SUVs are far more expensive.

