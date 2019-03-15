2 / 6

Don’t be fooled by the 2019 Tesla Model S’ advertised $69,750 price. Not accounting for Tesla’s estimated "Gasoline Savings" over six years at 10,000 miles per year ($5,500), $3,750 worth of incentives, and including the mandatory $1,200 destination fee, the Model S actually starts at $80,200. And that’s before options.

Price After "Savings" Actual Price Most Expensive Range Standard Range $69,750 $80,200 $96,700 275 Miles Long Range $73,750 $83,000 $100,700 335 Miles Performance $89,750 $99,000 $130,200 315 Miles

The only standard exterior color is Solid Black. Two optional colors, Midnight Silver Metallic, and Deep Blue Metallic cost $1,500. Pearl White Multi-Coat costs $2,000, and Red Multi-Coat costs $2,500. The 19-inch Sonic Carbon Slipstream Wheels are a $1,500 extra, and the 21-inch Sonic Carbon Twin Turbine Wheels cost $4,500.

The standard black vegan-friendly faux leather interior trim is no extra cost. But black and white, and cream options both cost $1,500. The optional interiors also include features like a medical-grade HEPA air filtration system, XM radio with a custom sound system, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats for every ass. Autopilot is another $3,000, and “Full Self-Driving Capability,” which Tesla promises this year, can be pre-ordered at a cost of $5,000.

With all the option boxes ticked, the most-expensive Model S Standard Range costs $96,700 (including $1,200 destination). Upgrade to the Long Range dual motors, and the most-expensive Model S sets you back $100,700. The Performance model, meanwhile, with a $15,000 Ludicrous Mode and every option, costs $130,200.