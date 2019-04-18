2 / 10

Base Price: $417,650

The base Aventador packs a potent 729 horsepower (543-kilowatt) 6.5-liter V12 engine, with outrageous styling that makes it looks fast while parked at the curb. At that, an extensive list of options, mostly cosmetic, is available that can add nearly $100,000 to its already staggering sticker price.

MSRP Fully Loaded Aventador S Coupe $417,650 $513,055 Aventador S Roadster $460,247 $562,902

There’s a choice of 41 separate paint treatments for the Aventador, a few of which cost extra and will pad the price by as much as $4,900. Buyers can choose from special brake caliper colors ($1,390), have the rear suspension springs painted in red or green ($1,390) and add gloss black exterior details ($1,690).

There’s also several carbon fiber exterior and trim treatments that can boost the price by as much as $19,200. Wheel upgrades, on both the coupe and convertible, are priced as high as $6,700.

Custom leather treatments will set you back up to $3,500. A leather or suede-wrapped steering wheel is available for $840. Power heated seats are optional at $4,200; manually operated sport buckets cost $7,200. Other options include a garage door opener ($800), a smoker’s package ($490), a travel package ($1,100), navigation ($2,100), upgraded audio speakers ($4,200) and just in case, a fire extinguisher ($800).