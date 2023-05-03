Manhart is back with another high-powered creation. It’s based on the BMW X5 M, and the aftermarket specialist upgraded its styling and engine output. It’s called the MHX5 700, and it certainly looks the part of a potent SUV.

The BMW X5 M is powerful enough with its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 625 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Manhart increases the SUV’s output to 730 hp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The tuner achieves the extra output with its MHtronik powerbox and a stainless steel exhaust system.

Gallery: BMW X5 M MHX5 700 By Manhart

27 Photos

The tuner also modifies the X5 M’s exterior appearance with various carbon parts. At the front, Manhart added a new front spoiler and new intake inserts in the apron and grille radiators. Along the sides, the SUV receives two-piece side skirts. The rear gets a new diffuser and a two-piece spoiler underneath the rear window.

Manhart also uses M Performance Parts to dress up the model, borrowing carbon mirror caps, a carbon roof edge spoiler, and carbon tailpipes for the MHX5 700. The tuner also installs its Classic-Line 23-inch Y-Spoke rims in a silk matte black finish, filling out the wheel wells. The SUV receives Manhart coilover shocks by KW Suspensions.

Inside, Manhart is a bit more modest in its styling. The aftermarket specialist adds new floor mats, gearshift paddles, and carbon steering wheel trim.

The MHX5 700 joins the more potent MXH5 800, which has even more power. Manhart tuned the MHX5 800 to produce 823 hp and 797 lb-ft of torque. It debuted a couple of years ago with 22-inch forged rims and a 1.18-inch (30-millimeter) lower ride height than stock.

The new Manhart upgrade doesn’t fit the redesigned X5 M that BMW introduced earlier this year. The automaker tweaked its styling and added a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to add a splash of power, but its output remained unchanged. We can’t wait to see Manhart get its hands on the revamped version to see what the tuner can wring out of it.