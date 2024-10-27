All it took was a young, hungry Austrian engineer by the name of Ferdinand Karl Piëch to think, "An inline-four runs a bit too rough" and "Well, an inline-six is a bit too long" for the odd but lovable inline-five to first exist, then become the defining engine layout for Audi.

Well, Piëch was also a grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and heir to the Volkswagen empire, so nobody could say 'no' to an idea like that one, or any other idea for that matter. Take the impossible Volkswagen Phaeton, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 917, and Audi Quattro as examples. Dieselgate too.

Long after Piech’s departure, his influence remains. The facelifted Audi RS3 has an inline-five in 2025, that lovely little off-beat engine called the 07K.

Quick Specs 2025 Audi RS3 Engine Turbocharged 2.5-Liter Inline-Five Output 401 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 3.6 Seconds (est.) Price / As Tested TBA

Unfortunately, power hasn’t increased for 2025—but we should be thankful that 07K still exists at all. The turbocharged 2.5-liter engine still makes 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, still paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and standard Quattro all-wheel drive. With ever-constricting emissions regulations, Audi found other ways to sharpen the RS3.

The changes are subtle but significant. Audi spent considerable time giving the RS3 a calibration overhaul for the adaptive dampers, electronically controlled rear differential, brake vectoring, and steering. Pair that with brand-new Pirelli P Zero R tires (with the same stagger that places a 265-millimeter wide tire on the front axle and a 245-millimeter tire on the rear), and these changes redefine the RS3 driving experience.

Chris Rosales / Motor1

Specific focus was placed on the rear differential and brake vectoring, both of which have a powerful effect on handling balance through every stage of the corner. A quick breakdown just to get your bearings on the RS3’s all-wheel drive: The RS3 can send 50 percent of its power to the rear axle. From there, the electronic rear differential can send 100 percent of that power to either wheel. Audi has retuned this program to favor more stability, especially to promote confidence on corner entry.

The rear diff is a trick unit on its own. It’s a locked differential with a clutch pack at each axle output. The clutch packs are controlled by worm gears instead of hydraulics—an odd choice, but effective. This setup allows the RS3 to send its torque quickly to wherever it’s needed. Coupled with a more-aggressive brake vectoring program that truly manipulates the cornering attitude of the car, the RS3 was formidable on both the gorgeous backroads of Spain and at the track.

Chris Rosales / Motor1

Pros: Doesn't Change The Formula, Rides Even Better

Audi doesn’t claim any changes to the steering or brakes, but the facelifted RS3 does feel considerably better in both departments. Squeezing the brake pedal in the pre-facelift car was more imprecise, while the facelifted car has shorter pedal travel and a stiffer pedal that’s easier to modulate. Ditto for the steering: The old rack was extremely quick and alert on-center, but disconnected. The new car’s ratio feels considerably slower but more natural, with a lovely, linear weight buildup.

The result is a more sumptuous driving experience. Despite nearly identical mechanicals, the facelifted RS3 felt substantially different. It traded in the crazed nervousness of the previous car for something more pleasurable and easier to grasp.

Chris Rosales / Motor1

Handling balance was splendid, with unshakeable stability during corner entry gradually turning into mid-corner yaw. At the suggestion of throttle, the yaw continued, keeping the RS3 pointy until the very end of the corner. The car’s raw mechanical setup was truly excellent, shining through when pushed beyond the limit. The RS3 simply never stopped turning, never entirely succumbing to a true understeer. It is a weapon both on the track and a winding backroad.

If only the RS3 could get out of its own way. With all systems off and the differential set to its most rear-biased mode, the leash was never entirely gone. A new layer of safety exists where there wasn’t one before, even when I demand danger. That can get annoying, but only to those who will track (and drift) their RS3s regularly. Let’s be real—this is a road-going exercise.

Chris Rosales / Motor1

Cons: Terrible New Steering Wheel, Controls Are Still Confusing

Beyond driving like a lunatic, it’s also a wonderful runabout. The ride, which was nice before, is even more well-damped. There’s just enough road information to remind you that it's still a performance car, but it absorbs cracks and larger bumps easily. It’s not soft, but it is optimized well.

Couple that with a reasonably quiet cabin, although not totally silent, and a good suite of technology like a heads-up display, a crisp 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a matching 12.3-inch gauge cluster, and a Sonos stereo, and it also feels well-equipped. The only real misses are the new steering wheel, which is no longer round and looks extremely ugly, and a slightly confusing touch-sensitive volume control.

The tweaks were subtle, but the new RS3 is a much better car. Most of all, it has character and charm that comes down almost entirely to two things: The trick rear diff and the inline-five. Mostly the inline-five. And if this world needs something more than ever, it’s cars that are novel and fun. The RS3 fulfills just that.

24 Photos Chris Rosales / Motor1

