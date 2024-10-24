The Audi Q7 isn't a head-turner. It won't draw strong opinions from your friends or family. And you probably can't even tell by looking at it, but this one is "new" for 2025. Squint and you might notice the updated grille design and fresh light fixtures as part of the latest model year facelift.

Although it may not wow you on the surface, the 2025 Audi Q7 should win you over with its superb ride quality, comfortable cabin, and all-around German excellence—especially if you opt for some of the expensive add-ons, like on the model tested here.

For 2025, the Audi Q7 starts at $61,795 with destination for the base 45 Premium model with the four-cylinder engine. This version—a loaded 55 Prestige model—packs a more powerful V-6 and a bevy of upgrades that bring the as-tested price to nearly $90,000. Not exactly cheap, but in this case, you do get what you pay for.

Quick Specs 2025 Audi Q7 55 Prestige Engine Turbocharged 3.0-Liter V-6 Output 335 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet Weight 5,049 Pounds Cargo Capacity 14.2 / 35.7 / 69.6 Cubic Feet Base Price / As Tested $61,795 / $tktk

Even though the 2025 Q7 doesn't look all that different from the 2024 model, it's still an attractive three-row SUV. The 21-inch five-spoke wheels on this tester are new for this year, and they look like what you might find on an S or RS model. They're sharp. Combine that with the Black Optic package (which adds Anthracite Gray Audi logos and black accents) and Tamarind Brown metallic paint (an extra $595), and it yields an understated but elegant mix.

The interior combines high-quality leather, aluminum, wood, and black plastic. There is some shiny stuff, which is prone to fingerprints, but it's few and far between. Everything else within reach feels worthy of the near-$90,000 price tag.

The same 10.1-inch central touchscreen and secondary 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate control functions both carry over from last year—and they're fine. Audi's haptic feedback function makes them more pleasant to use than lesser touchscreens, but there's still a lot happening. The graphics are overwhelming and the layout is cluttered, which makes things difficult to access while driving. And the Q7 is simply missing features, like a “Hey, Audi” voice assistant and over-the-air updates.

Thankfully, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is highly configurable and has a ton of functions, which means most of what you need is right there in front of you, without having to look down at those other two screens. The bevy of steering wheel controls also makes most things easy to access with a click or two.

Pros: Excellent Ride, Comfortable Cabin, Premium Features

The base engine on the Q7 45 model is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, which pushes the large SUV to 60 miles per hour in about 6.7 seconds. The Q7 55 model—like the one tested here—gets the turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. That's good for a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds and a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds.

It's hard to imagine why anyone would want the four-cylinder; Even the V-6 doesn't feel all that punchy. Off-the-line torque is just okay and you'll have to press hard into the throttle to keep the SUV at speed. The second you let off, the Q7 immediately wants to slow down. It almost feels like there's a light regenerative braking system (there isn't).

Flick the drive mode over to Dynamic and that peps up the powertrain, sharpens up the throttle response, and makes the engine feel more lively. Even the suspension stiffens up for sharper cornering. The Q7 is well-balanced—it has limited body roll and the steering is responsive. Even at over 5,000 pounds in this spec, the Q7 doesn't feel unruly.

But most Q7 buyers probably aren't after performance, anyway. For that, the SQ7 exists. What buyers will love about the Q7 is its serene ride and whisper-quiet cabin. The suspension soaks up bumps like a sponge and you won't have to yell to get the attention of the kiddos in the third row. Not even the upgraded 21-inch wheels upset the ride or introduce too much noise.

Cons: Anonymous Styling, Lacking Some Tech, Pricey With Options

Passengers in the second row will be mostly happy with the amount of headroom and legroom they get; 38.8 inches of headroom and 38.8 inches of legroom. But they probably won't be happy squeezing into the third row. Ingress was difficult with the second-row bench chairs equipped, and once back there, my knees were essentially pressed up against the seat backs. Not good.

Audi sacrifices third-row room room for some extra cargo space. As with any three-row, there isn’t a ton of room behind the third row, but the Q7’s 14.2 cubic feet are better than the BMW X7 (12.8 cubic feet). The Mercedes-Benz GLS still has the most with 17.4 cubes. Electronically fold the Q7’s seats flat (with the easy-to-use buttons in the trunk) and that number grows to 35.7 cubic feet and 69.6 cubic feet.

If you’re in the market for a premium three-row SUV, you have a lot of options. The 2025 Audi Q7 doesn’t exactly stand out from the crowd with flashy looks or over-the-top features. Instead, it wins you over with its quality, comfort, and attention to detail. Assuming you’re ready to part ways with nearly $90,000 for the version tested here, the Audi Q7 is a solid choice.

