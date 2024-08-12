The Jaguar F-Type is dead. After 11 years in production, the British two-seater is being put to pasture as Jag reinvigorates its lineup with an EV-only approach. The decision marks the end of one of the United Kingdom’s all-time great sports cars. We’re sad about it.

To give the F-Type a proper sendoff, we thought it appropriate to drive the car one last time. After a weekend of backroad carving, long highway drives, and city errand-running, it’s clear to us the world is losing out on one of the last true all-rounder performance vehicles of the 2010s.

Quick Specs 2024 Jaguar F-Type Engine Supercharged 5.0-Liter V-8 Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic Output 444 Horsepower / 428 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 4.4 Seconds Base Price / As-Tested Price $79,900 / $92,128

It’s hard not to stop and stare. Even 10 years after its introduction, the F-Type stuns with its beauty. Whether we’re talking about the original car or the facelift introduced in 2019, it’s tough to find an angle that isn’t pleasing to the eye. It combines classic roadster proportions with a pair of lovely fascias. People asked me about this car constantly, despite its age. I’m especially partial to the rear end; Those taillights and quad tips make it one of the best-looking cars produced in the 21st century, hands down.

Time hasn’t been as kind to this Jag’s interior, but it’s still hard to fault. The cabin looks like it was designed in the early 2010s, with physical buttons scattered throughout the cabin in a less-than-linear fashion. While it’s not as pleasing to the eye as setups like the new AMG GT, the F-type’s switchgear is far more user-friendly. There aren’t seven menus to jump through to get to the cooled seats, or touch-capacitive buttons to adjust the cruise control. Just a bunch of solid, clicky buttons—as it should be.

Pros: All-Time Great Supercharged V-8, Excellent Looks, Surprisingly Good Ride

The only thing that really dates the F-Type is its screens. The gauge cluster is just a digital display of analog-style speed and revs, and doesn’t show much other information. The 10.0-inch infotainment screen feels generations old. It’s miles less responsive and less vibrant than the new stuff. Its saving grace is standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which work well. Sadly you need a wire for both of them.

Otherwise, the F-Type remains a pleasant place to spend time. The seats are comfortable and easily adjustable, the stereo bumps, and visibility is excellent. I could easily do a full day behind the wheel in this car... which is exactly what I did over a weekend.

The car you see here is an F-Type P450 R-Dynamic, the cheapest variant in the F-Type lineup for 2024 (Jaguar dropped the V-6 back in 2019 with the facelift). In this case, it’s also the best version of the F-Type. Under the big clamshell hood is the company’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels—the same layout the F-Type started with in 2013.

Rated to “just” 444 horsepower in this trim, this engine will go down as one of the all-time great V-8s of our time. Those on the internet in 2013 know the raucous bellow and unmistakable crackles from this engine took the world by storm. It’s not an understatement to say these quad pipes wrote the book on the factory burble tune. Still, over a decade later, the sounds trigger neurons in your brain that no other exhaust could possibly reach. Much of that has to do with the sheer volume. Because the F-Type is so old, it doesn’t seem to conform to modern volume enforcement limits—at least, that’s what my ears are telling me.

Getting that power to the rear wheels feels like the right choice. The last F-Type I drove, an all-wheel drive R model, was plenty quick. But the car fell apart when the drivetrain was under stress. It felt sloppy and overwhelmed by itself at the limit, and never consistent. Not so with this rear-drive model. There’s a core balance here that just makes sense.

With a curb weight of 3,760 pounds and a softer suspension, the F-Type isn’t as agile as something like a 911, but still, there’s a lot of fun to be had here. Even if the limits aren’t very high, the wind through your hair and the exhaust noises make up for it.

Cons: The Possibility Others Won’t Remember It As Fondly As We Do

That soft suspension pays dividends. While it makes the F-Type feel every bit of 3,760 pounds, the tradeoff in ride quality is very much worth it. This might be the most comfortable performance-oriented vehicle I’ve ever driven. Even on the worst New York City roads it never crashed over imperfections or broken pavement. It’s the only car in its class that I’d consider using as a daily driver where I live. It’s better than some SUVs I’ve driven recently. Really, it’s that good.

Conversely, the F-Type isn't the most-feelsome or most-connected car in the world. The steering is good but forgettable, and the brakes are simply fine. And it’s not like there’s much to adjust—there are only three modes, Normal, Sport, and a mode for inclement weather. And it feels like the only things that change are the throttle response and how long the eight-speed auto will hold a gear. But as a do-it-all cruiser, it delivers with real style and some of the best exhaust sounds you’ll find on the market at any price.

Rest in peace, F-Type. We’ll miss you dearly.

