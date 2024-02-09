Remember the Lexus RX L? Not many people do. Lexus tried to shove an extra set of seats in the standard-wheelbase RX, which resulted in a horribly cramped third row and even less usable cargo space than its two-row counterpart. So Lexus ditched the RX L with the latest generation of RX. Ultimately, that was the right move.

The new Lexus TX is a proper three-row SUV. It has space for seven normal-sized adults and their luggage, with the premium fit and finish you expect from Lexus. Based on the also-good Toyota Grand Highlander, the Lexus TX has three powertrain options to choose from.

Quick Specs 2024 Lexus TX 350 AWD Engine Turbocharged 2.4-Liter Four-Cylinder Output 275 Horsepower / 317 Pound-Feet Cargo Capacity 20.2 / 54.7 / 97.0 Cubic Feet Towing 5,000 Pounds (Max) Base Price $55,050 As-Tested Price $57,150 (est.)

The base engine is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The next-up, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid, pushes out 273 hp and 339 lb-ft. The range-topping 3.5-liter V6 plug-in-hybrid makes a hearty 404 hp.

The base engine is just fine in this TX 350 trim. Power arrives smoothly and there’s just enough of it to move the massive TX out of its own way. Considering it takes 7.8 seconds for this exact TX to reach 60 miles per hour, you won't win any stoplight drag races against other luxury three-rows with torquier engines. And you will have to bury your foot deeply into the accelerator to get this hefty SUV up to speed; the Lexus TX weighs 4,575 pounds in this spec.

But as with any Lexus south of an F model, performance isn't the purpose here. The TX is the king of comfort and has a wonderfully isolated ride over most surfaces. On the highway the suspension feels buttery smooth, quickly quashing bumps and undulations, and the cabin is whisper quiet thanks to excellent sound deadening.

Lexus makes some of the best chairs in the business and that's mostly true here. The shape is great, the bolstering is excellent, and there's ample butt and back support. But much like the front seats in the Grand Highlander, the bottom of the seat is too short and doesn't come with extended thigh support for lanky lads like myself.

The second and third rows, though – relative to the class – are superb. The rearmost bench has enough headroom and legroom to seat two average-sized adults comfortably, or three bigger children. And there's still a healthy 20.2 cubic feet of space behind the third row – 12.8 more than the outgoing RX L.

Pros: Tons Of Cargo Space, Lovely Cabin, Affordable Price

Fold the third row and that storage figure jumps to 54.7 cubic feet, while dropping the second row improves that number to 97.0 cubic feet. I managed to shove a king-size mattress with a few small bags and boxes in the back of the TX with no issue. It's a hauling champ – just be careful not to scuff up the upholstery.

Most of the cabin surfaces within reach are soft to the touch, while the faux NuLuxe leather covering the seats and other surfaces looks and feels like the real thing. A sturdy piece of aluminum washes over the dash, accenting the pleather and soft plastic that covers most of the front console. There is a big chunk of piano-black plastic around the shifter and cup holders, which catches fingerprints like a magnet – but it's the only unsavory trim piece in the cabin.

Every TX comes standard with Lexus's Safety System+ 3.0 driver-assistance suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keep assist, among others. And outside some of the true hands-free systems, Safety Sense is about as good as it gets. It keeps the SUV centered in the lane, without ping-ponging it from side to side, while delivering smooth throttle and braking inputs that react nicely to the flow of traffic.

Cons: Slow, Heavy

The base TX 350 with front-wheel drive sips fuel at a rate of 21 miles per gallon city, 27 highway, and 23 combined – better than the most efficient Infiniti QX60 and Acura MDX models by a good margin. But if it's efficiency you're after, the TX plug-in hybrid returns 27 miles per gallon combined and reaches up to 33 miles of electric driving.

All that comfort, capability, and efficiency won’t cost you much, believe it or not. The Lexus TX starts at just $55,050 with destination and handling for the 350 model with front-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive version tested here adds an extra $1,600, starting at $56,650. The range-topping plug-in-hybrid model costs $78,050.

If you want things like real leather, bigger wheels (up to 22 inches), and more technology – like a head-up display – you’ll have to splurge on the Luxury model. That version starts at $60,950 with front-wheel drive or $62,500 with all-wheel drive.

Regardless of trim, Lexus finally figured out how to make a great three-row SUV. It took them long enough. With an excellent selection of powertrains, a supremely comfortable cabin, and tons of cargo, luxury buyers who require loads of space need look no further.

