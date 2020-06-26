Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

On first (and second and third) glance, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid resembles a catfish from the front, with a big, downturned grille that looks perfect for bottom-feeding. That characterization notwithstanding, we actually really like the Sonata’s looks. The Hybrid makes use of the same front bumper as the base, non-hybrid SE, giving it a more cohesive appearance than high-trim gas Sonatas, thanks to a smoother grille texture and chrome bumper garnish.

What’s more, the Limited model comes standard with a massive solar panel on the roof, which Hyundai claims can add about 2 miles of electric-only driving range per day. That seems plausible – parked in direct sunlight for two hours, the solar roof recharged the hybrid battery by an indicated 25 percent or so. For those who don’t have covered parking, it’s a nice little perk, but it’s probably not worth the extra strain on the HVAC system or wear and tear on your car to park outside if there’s a perfectly good garage space available).

Contributing to the entire Sonata lineup’s sleek styling is a front end that falls off gracefully, with no awkward panel gap between the grille and the leading edge of the hood. Just about everything on the Hybrid is standard Sonata fare – a fastback silhouette, unusual LED-to-chrome hood trim, fluted taillights, and triangular bodyside surfacing – helping the midsize sedan stand out from the pack.

The interior is likewise distinctive, featuring a freestanding infotainment display, a pushbutton gear selector, a steering wheel that looks like it has eaten an airplane yoke, and on our Limited tester, a 12.3-inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster. Interior quality ain’t great, with hard plastic on frequent touchpoints like the upper door panel and center console. It may be average for the class – the slightly tacky Toyota Camry and dated Ford Fusion come to mind – but the interior’s easy-on-the-eyes design made promises that the materials couldn’t keep.