The meanest Mercedes convertible that money can buy.
Did anybody really ask for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster? You have to be a particular sort of maniac to lust after AMG’s most track-ready offering and then request a version that ditches the roof. And yet, Mercedes-AMG thinks that there are at least 750 takers ready to buy this car because it’s building just that many.
But not everyone will be raising their hand and trying to cut the line. With a starting price just a hair under $190,000, this all-out droptop isn’t a cheap date. And don’t forget, the nearly-as-powerful GT C Roadster costs a more palatable $162,400. Going all-in for the R requires a very specific buyer – one that is willing to sacrifice some everyday livability in exchange for perhaps the most trackable convertible out there. For everyone else, this should be a hard pass.