Verdict 6.6 / 10

The Subaru Legacy isn't quite the quirky outlier it used to be. There's no more wagon option, no more flat-six, and it doesn't look anywhere near as interesting as some of its predecessors, what with their wild wings and hood scoops. But in an ultra-competitive segment dominated by heavyweight sedans like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and many more, the new Legacy brings a number of unique features to the already crowded table.

Having the largest infotainment screen in the class is a good start; the massive 11.6-inch vertical screen beats everything else. But the Legacy's bevy of standard active safety equipment, standard all-wheel drive, and impressive turbocharged engine only sweeten the pot – not to mention Subaru's mid-size sedan has the lowest starting price of the bunch.

