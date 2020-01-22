Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

The Outback Onyx Edition XT is, as we've said, the most affordable way to score a turbocharged Outback. In place of the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat-four sits a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Drivers with a heavier foot will appreciate the additional 78 hp and 101 lb-ft of torque, although it hardly feels necessary. The XT is fun in a straight line, but we'd trade the extra power for more equipment.

Ignore our suggestion and you'll find a lifted wagon that accelerates eagerly off the line after an initial bout of turbo lag, with few gaps in a torque curve that offers peak twist from 2,000 to 4,800 rpm. The turbocharged boxer feels willing even at higher engine speeds, where it still offers a refined, pleasant note. Ultimately, the best reason for opting into the Outback XT might be its increased towing capacity – the turbocharged model can handle up to 3,500 pounds, compared to the 2,700-pound rating for the non-turbo model.

Every Outback comes standard with a continuously variable transmission that's adequate in everyday conditions. Subaru solved the worst ills of the CVT (rubber-band-like revving, holding revs too high) long ago, and offers a pleasant gearbox that responds willingly and only holds revs as long as necessary.

As a lifted, family focused wagon, it's hardly a surprise that the Outback doesn't earn any merits for its handling. The Subaru is competent and composed through corners, with predictable, relaxed body motions. The steering is light and easy to manage, but neither it nor the chassis delivers much in the way of feedback. That said, most Outback customers will find its behavior through bends more than adequate.