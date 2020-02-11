Advertiser Disclosure

Land Rover attracts SUV customers with its blend of distinctive design, impressive all-road capability, and high-tech luxury amenities. The brand’s Range Rover models deliver even greater performance and luxury.

Land Rover’s 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty is pretty standard among luxury brands, although some offer longer coverage. A way to continue that coverage and offset expensive repair costs is through an extended auto warranty. We’ve researched the best extended warranty companies and give our recommendations below.

In this article:

Digging Into The Land Rover Warranty

Like most brands, the Land Rover and Range Rover come with several warranties. Here’s a summary:

Warranty Coverage Term New Vehicle Limited Warranty (bumper-to-bumper, includes powertrain) 4 years/50,000 miles Roadside Assistance 4 years/50,000 miles Rust perforation 6 years/unlimited miles Hybrid battery (Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid models) 8 years/100,000 miles Adjustments, including certain wear parts 12 months/12,500 miles Vehicle battery (not PHEV battery) 4 years/50,000 miles

All new vehicles also come with a federal emissions warranty, which mandates coverage for many emissions-related parts for 2 years/24,000 miles. Like most auto brands, however, Land Rover voluntarily extends this coverage to match its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, in this case 4 years/50,000 miles.

Need more coverage? Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies

See Our Top Picks >

Certain emission-control parts, including the vehicle’s catalytic converter, engine control module and transmission control module, are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles. Vehicles sold in California and other states that follow California’s regulations have extended coverage on other components. (If you’re not sure if that applies to you, ask your Land Rover dealer for details.)

While the company refers to its warranty as Land Rover Passport to Service, the warranty does not include complimentary scheduled service. You can, however, purchase a prepaid scheduled service plan for your Land Rover or Range Rover from the dealer, locking in current prices.

How Does Land Rover’s Warranty Compare?

When we reviewed new car warranties in 2018, we ranked Land Rover’s about mid-pack among 35 brands. Jaguar, Land Rover’s sister brand, ranked in the top five. The reason for the difference has to do more with marketing than with vehicle quality. Respected industry quality studies, in fact, rank both brands at or near the bottom. Land Rover, however, sells more than twice as many vehicles as Jaguar, and so Jaguar uses a longer warranty as a sales tool.

Note, too, that while Jaguar’s warranty includes 5 years/60,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance, Land Rover’s warranty does not include maintenance at all.

Repairs for these British luxury vehicles can be costly. Both brands offer similar extended warranty options, and we think buying the longer coverage for added peace of mind is probably a good idea for the 40 percent of customers who purchase their Land Rovers; the other nearly 60 percent lease.

Land Rover Warranty FAQs

Q: I know that Land Rovers and Range Rovers have large wheels, and that tires can be expensive. Are they covered under the warranty?

A: Land Rover leaves warranty tire coverage to the tire manufacturers. So, you may find a tire warranty booklet in your Land Rover or Range Rover from Continental, Dunlop, Goodyear, Michelin, or Pirelli.

Q: Are any parts covered under the adjustment period?

A: Land Rover covers wear parts, including the windshield wiper blades and brake pads, for the 12-month/12,500-mile adjustment period. The brake pads, however, are covered strictly for defects, not wear.

Q: Does that mean the brakes are not covered beyond that period?

A: No. The Land Rover brake system is covered for defects in materials and workmanship for 4 years/50,000 miles. As with brake pads, brake rotor wear is considered a maintenance item and is not covered under the warranty. This is typical for the auto industry.

Q: In case I decide to sell my Land Rover before the warranty expires, is the warranty transferable?

A: Yes. To transfer the warranty to a new owner, you fill out a postage-paid card that comes in the warranty booklet and is addressed to the proper department at Land Rover.

Land Rover Roadside Assistance

Included with the 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, Land Rover Roadside Assistance provides flat tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, and unlocking service, and more. The included complimentary towing will take your disabled vehicle to the nearest Land Rover dealer, or to another Land Rover dealer of your choice within 50 miles of the nearest dealer.

Land Rover has about 185 dealers in the U.S., including one in Puerto Rico. California has the most, with 25, followed by Florida (15), Texas (13), and New York (11). Some states have just one Land Rover dealer, and a few have none at all.

The Land Rover Roadside Assistance Program provides what it terms “reasonable reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses if a warranty-related disablement occurs more than 50 miles from home.” That’s a nice perk – most brands that offer trip interruption coverage stipulate a distance of 100 miles or more.

In some areas, Land Rover’s Mobile Technician Program will dispatch a factory-trained technician in a specially equipped Land Rover to diagnose and fix the problem.

What’s Not Covered By Land Rover’s Warranty?

No brand’s new vehicle warranty covers every single part. Beyond the 12-month/12,500-mile adjustment period, Land Rover does not cover wear parts. Nor will you be covered for damage resulting from misuse of the vehicle, such as overloading, racing, or using the vehicle as a stationary power source. That means if there’s a power outage, don’t use an inverter to use the Land Rover’s engine to power an appliance, for example.

Also, Land Rover’s warranty will not cover corrosion that results from:

Road salt

Tree sap

Bird droppings

Dings or dents

Stone chips or scratches

Collision damage

Severe weather, earthquakes, water, or floods

While the Jaguar warranty includes coverage for the paint surface (4 years/50,000 miles), Land Rover’s warranty does not.

Land Rover’s Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

Land Rover offers a certified pre-owned (CPO) program, and here you will find many lease-return vehicles, plus trade-ins. All Land Rover CPO vehicles must be less than 5 years old and have less than 60,000 miles.

It’s usually easy to find Land Rover or Range Rover models well under those limits, and that presents an interesting and beneficial situation for the customer. That’s because the Land Rover Approved Certified Limited Warranty covers CPO vehicles for a total of 7 years/100,000 miles whichever comes first, as measured from the vehicle’s original in-service date.

Let’s say you find a CPO 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport with 30,000 miles at a dealership. In this example, the Land Rover CPO warranty would provide coverage for up to 5 years/70,000, which is substantially longer than even the Land Rover New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The CPO warranty coverage is not quite as comprehensive as the original warranty, but this is still a generous program.

The Roadside Assistance benefits, including trip interruption reimbursement, continue under the Land Rover CPO warranty, and you do not pay a deductible for covered repairs.

Land Rover says that, to maintain coverage under the Limited Warranty, your CPO vehicle must be serviced as recommended by Land Rover. That does not mean you must have the work performed at a Land Rover Authorized Dealer, but the company recommends that you save all receipts for regular maintenance and emergency repair work.

Land Rover Quality Is Not Among The Best

As with its sister brand, Jaguar, Land Rover’s quality and reliability do not match many other luxury brands. In fact, Land Rover ended up second from last in the 2019 edition of the J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey (IQS®).The IQS surveys vehicle owners for problems encountered in the first 90 days of ownership. (Jaguar was in last place in the 2019 IQS.)

For a longer-term view, the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, looks at 77 areas in 3-year-old vehicles. Land Rover came in second-to-last place in the 2019 edition, with Fiat taking the bottom slot.

Land Rover’s low initial quality and long-term durability results suggest you may be making some trips back to the dealer for repairs before the original warranty runs out.

Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles share some components, including engines and electronics.

(Note that Consumer Reports, a noted source for automotive reliability, did not have enough Land Rover or Range Rover customer vehicles in its annual survey to compile reliability data on those brands.)

Land Rover Offers An Extended Warranty

Land Rover dealers can offer the Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan. This extended warranty is provided and administered through “A” rated insurance companies, according to Land Rover.

The comprehensive coverage includes most vehicle systems, including:

Powertrain components

Transmission and drive axle components

Suspension and steering components

Electronics (audio and navigation systems)

There is a $100 deductible, and the warranty is transferable.

Land Rover And Range Rover Repairs Can Be Costly

Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs are among the most capable on the market, but also among the most complex. We pulled some repair cost estimates from RepairPal:

Model Replacement Cost 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport Replace transmission $13,426 to $13,726 2017 Land Rover Discovery Replace cylinder head gasket $1,869 to $2,327 2017 Land Rover Discovery Replace air conditioner compressor $1,581 to $1,719 2017 Range Rover Replace transmission $14,846 to $15,324 2017 Range Rover Evoque Replace turbocharger assembly $3,458 to $3,695

What To Know About Land Rover’s Aluminum Construction

Many modern vehicles use aluminum for select body parts, but Land Rover, like Jaguar, builds the body and the chassis structure beneath from aluminum. Aluminum construction reduces weight compared to steel, which yields benefits in handling agility and fuel economy. In addition, aluminum is also more resistant to corrosion than steel.

Critically, if your Land Rover or Range Rover gets into a collision, the company says repairs must be made by a shop that’s part of the Jaguar Land Rover Authorized Aluminum Repair Network for the corrosion warranty to remain in force. Your Land Rover Authorized Dealer might have a body shop in this network or will direct you to one.

Can You Get A Third-Party Warranty For A Land Rover?

Considering the potentially high repair costs for Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles, buying an extended warranty deserves some serious consideration. The Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan is a comprehensive option, with choices in length of coverage. It is likely to be more expensive than a third-party warranty. Such a warranty, if available, may also provide more choices for coverage, such as a powertrain-only option, and could therefore save you money.

An aftermarket warranty will cover repairs at more than 30,000 repair facilities around the U.S., usually with a deductible. Some plans may let you set a $0 deductible, but, as with other types of protection plans, that raises the price of the premium.



Not all third-party warranty providers will cover high-end luxury models, and some only offer limited coverage, so you should inquire first. We ranked what we judge to be the best warranty providers and listed our top picks below. Contact each to see if it offers plans for Land Rover or Range Rover models. You could then ask for a sample contract and a price quote, and compare those to the extended warranty offered by the dealer.