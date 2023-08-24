Thursdays at Motor1.com mean the Test Car Happy Hour happens at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and they all love talking about what we're driving. This show allows us to have a face-to-face digital car meetup every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Youtube. Please, come and comment because we love hearing your thoughts.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available on all of the major podcast platforms, like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

Gallery: Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition

4 Photos

This week, the guests on The Test Car Happy Hour are Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Senior Editor Brett T. Evans.

The Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition is the vehicle featured in our podcast cover photo this week. As the name implies, it celebrates four decades since this nameplate's launch. The SUV features yellow/orange/red body graphics that evoke the 1980s, and buyers can select the body colors Midnight Black, Barcelona Red, or White. The wheels are bronze-colored and measure 17 inches in diameter. This trim is limited to 4,040 units.

The Acura Integra Type S is the sporty version of the brand's entry-level sedan. It packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 320 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque available between 2,600 and 4,000 revs. The only gearbox available is a six-speed manual. There are also adaptive dampers. Prices start at $51,995 after the destination fee.

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar just received a refresh for the 2024 model year. The styling only receives minor tweaks like updated headlights and an updated lower bumper. The bigger revisions are in the cabin where the SUV gains an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment. The base trim uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. There's also a mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six offering 395 hp and 405 lb-ft.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. And be ready to ask lots of questions to our hosts.