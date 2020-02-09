Advertiser Disclosure

Extended warranties are designed to keep car owners from paying the full cost of repairs and replacements. They differ from car insurance because warranties cover mechanical breakdowns, while insurance covers accidents. New cars come with a limited warranty that provides coverage for a certain number of years or miles, but once that coverage expires, the car is no longer protected, and the owner is vulnerable to a big expense. This is where extended auto warranties come in.

Buick offers two extended warranty plans, but has seven other protection plans that you can add on top. While these plans cover everything from major car repairs to minor fabric tears, they are expensive in comparison to third-party providers.

Third-party extended warranty companies provide an alternative to buying plans directly from the dealership. We’ve done our research on the best extended warranty providers. Through our analysis, we have determined that CARCHEX is the Best Overall option for extended auto warranties, along with a few other leading brands.

Why You Might Need A Buick Extended Warranty

No car is immune to breakdowns. Here are some of the most common problems for Buicks that can cause expenses for car owners:

Model Issue Cost Rainier Failure of air compressor for rear air springs $385–$420 LeSabre Fuel level sensor failure $355–$486 Century Engine oil or coolant leak $283–$369 Park Avenue Failure of mode and temperature door actuators $295–$353 Regal Key stuck in ignition lock cylinder $181–243

Buick has also changed its limited warranty for 2020 models. In 2019, new Buicks had bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 6 years/70,000 miles. This year, new car coverage has been reduced to 3 years/36,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and 5 years/60,000 miles for powertrain. This means that car owners will have to consider an extended warranty sooner, since their limited warranty coverage won’t last as long.

Overview Of Buick’s Extended Warranties

Buick offers two extended warranty plans, one called the Silver Coverage, which protects 11 components of your car, and one called the Platinum Protection Plan, which builds off the Silver Coverage. The starting cost for the Platinum Protection Plan is $1,319.

Platinum Protection Plan

The Buick Platinum Protection Plan, Buick’s primary extended warranty, has a $0 deductible with prices starting at $1,319 for 24 months/24,000 miles. Other term options are:

36 months/36,000 miles

48 months/48,000 miles

60 months/60,000 miles

You can visit the website or call your dealer to get an accurate quote based on your Buick’s model, age, and other factors.

Below is a table that shows some of the major components covered under the Platinum Protection Plan. For a complete list of inclusions and exclusions, view this sample contract.

Covered Not Covered Engine Battery and battery cable/harness Transmission Lenses, sealed beams, and light bulbs Drive axle Key fobs Factory-installed turbocharger/supercharger Tire pressure sensors Transfer case Brake rotors and drums Steering (Including rear) Exhaust components Electrical Trim items Airbags/safety restraint system Tires and wheels/rims Brakes (including ABS components) Maintenance services Air conditioning system Certain emission components

The Platinum Protection Plan includes the following additional features:

$40 per day with a maximum of $280 per incident for a rental car or alternative transportation in the event of a breakdown

Towing up to $150 per occurrence

Transferable to new owner

$200 per day with a maximum of $800 per occurrence for food and hotels when your car breaks down more than 100 miles away from home

$35 reimbursement for lost or broken key

Customizable contract in terms of the mileage and months

Cancellation any time with a full refund if within 60 days and no claims were filed

Silver Coverage

Buick also offers Silver Coverage, which covers fewer components than the Platinum Protection Plan. It still covers the majors systems, such as:

Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Turbocharger/supercharger

Transfer case

Steering

Electrical

Airbags/safety restraint system

Brakes

Air conditioner

Seals and gaskets

Other Buick Protection Plans

In addition to the two extended warranties, Buick also has seven other protection plans, two of which are only available for leased cars. These plans cover everything from tire and wheel repairs to maintenance costs.

GAP Coverage Plan

The GAP Coverage Plan helps in the event your vehicle is considered a total loss. Most insurance companies will only compensate you for the current value of the vehicle, not for the deductible or what is still owed on the car. This plan can help fill that gap. For more details, view this sample contract.

Tire And Wheel Protection Plan

The Tire and Wheel Protection Plan provides tires and wheels protection against road hazards. It covers repairs and replacements of flat tires and damages wheels, along with minor repairs for cosmetic damage. There is a $0 deductible. For more details, view this sample contract.

Tire Protection Plan

The Tire Protection Plan provides similar coverage to the Tire and Wheel Protection Plan, except it only applies to tires. This plan also has a $0 deductible. For more details, view this sample contract.

Pre-Paid Maintenance Plan

The Pre-Paid Maintenance Plan helps cover regular maintenance costs, such as tire rotations and oil changes. This plan has no deductible. For more details, view this sample contract.

Appearance Guard Plan

The Appearance Guard Plan helps your vehicle look new for years by covering cosmetic damage, such as exterior dents and interior fabric rips. This plan has a $0 deductible. For more details, view this sample contract.

XS Wear® Lease Protection Plan

The XS Wear Lease Protection Plan provides coverage beyond the typical wear and tear. This plan is only available for leased Buicks and has a $0 deductible. For more details, view this sample contract.

Advanced Lease Protection Plan

The Advanced Lease Protection Plan provides additional services during the manufacturer’s warranty and extends that coverage after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. This plan is only available for leased cars, and there is a $0 deductible. For more details, view this sample contract.

Buick Extended Warranty Pros And Cons

Now that the plans are laid out, it’s time to decide if buying Buick’s extended warranty is worth it. Buick offers a wide variety of protection in its nine plans, covering everything from minor cosmetic damage to major breakdowns. Buying one of these also ensures that any repairs or replacements are handled directly between the dealership and auto manufacturer, meaning that the car owner doesn’t have to manage all of the paperwork.

But Buick’s plans have some downfalls, too. While Buick’s deductible is competitive at $0, the plan prices make up for it. The starting price for the Platinum Protection Plan is $1,319 for the lowest amount of coverage (24 months/24,000 miles). That price could quickly increase if you extend the coverage or add one of the other protection plans on top.

Even with the variety, there are still limitations in terms of what is covered and how much Buick is willing to reimburse for one occurrence or one part. In the end, a Buick plan may not be worth the cost.

Third-Party Providers For Vehicle Service Contracts

We recommend a third-party extended vehicle service contract over Buick’s extended warranty for a number of reasons. You can generally get a better price on a third-party extended warranty because you’re not locked in to only the dealership’s options.

Third-party plans also provide coverage for longer. CARCHEX, for example, offers coverage for up to 150,000 miles, while Buick only covers up to 60,000 miles.

Lastly, third parties give you more coverage options. CARCHEX offers five tiers with several plans under each instead of Buick’s two levels.

We have done extensive research into the best third-party extended warranty options and have come up with three that stand out from the rest.

In third place, as the Most Popular, is CarShield because of its high market share and large number of customer reviews and protected cars.

In second place, as the Best Direct Provider, is Endurance because its team works with you through every step of the process.

CARCHEX gets the first place spot as Best Overall for its company reputation, customer service, and coverage options. Check below to see how CARCHEX compares to Buick.