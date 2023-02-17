Listen to this article

We kick things off by checking out the Super Bowl commercials that we missed last week. Jeep showed off its 4xe models. Meanwhile, Ram had an ad for Premature Electrification that showed off the production-spec 1500 Rev electric pickup.

The Ram Rev looks a bit more like the current 1500 than the concept from CES 2023 in January. In front, the truck has prominent LED lights that are similar to the look from the show pickup. No technical details are available yet, but the model goes into production in 2024, so there's plenty of time for more info to come out.

We also saw the teaser for Dodge's final Last Call special edition. It shows a red demon-like creature with red eyes. This leaves us to wonder whether the company might be preparing a Demon Red Eye.

The first full trailer for Fast X premiered last week and played during the Super Bowl. This time, Jason Momoa is the primary bad guy, and Charlize Theron is also back as a villain. Naturally, you can expect loads of automotive action, including Dom pulling two helicopters together using just his car.

The refreshed Buick Encore GX debuted. It gains a new nose, but the bigger alterations are on the inside. The model features an 11-inch infotainment screen and an 8-inch instrument cluster. There's also a new Avenir trim with black-and-beige leather upholstery.

Finally, Cadillac announced plans to launch three EVs this year. According to a rumor, they are a small crossover, a three-row SUV, and a full-size SUV. The trio of vehicles would enter production in 2024.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

There's a big change coming to Rambling About Cars. We will start livestreaming the show on March 22. You'll be able to watch and interact with us on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm EST. Plus, the episodes will still be available in the current ways.