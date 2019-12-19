Advertiser Disclosure

A certified pre-owned vehicle is generally a late-model, used vehicle that has been inspected and repaired by the manufacturer. These CPO cars drive like new and almost always come with a warranty similar to a new car warranty, although the term length may be shorter.

A Ford CPO warranty provides extensive protection – covering more than 1,000 parts for one year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Below, we will explore the details of coverage and compare the Ford CPO warranty to those offered by other manufacturers.

An Overview Of The Ford CPO Warranty

After passing a 172-point inspection, all certified pre-owned Fords come with a warranty. This includes:

Comprehensive limited warranty coverage for 12 months/12,000 miles

Powertrain limited warranty coverage for 7 years/100,000 miles

24/7 roadside assistance

The warranty can be transferred to future owners at no additional cost. For even more coverage, Ford Extended Service Plans are available.

Ford CPO Coverage: A Closer Look

Ford CPO coverage is shorter than Ford’s new vehicle warranty but covers similar parts. The Ford factory warranty covers new cars and trucks with bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, as well as powertrain coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles.

Under a Ford CPO warranty, you’ll get coverage for the following components:

Engine

Transmission

Front- and rear-wheel drive

Steering

Brakes

Suspension

Electrical

Air conditioning and heating

Technology

Emissions

Audio

Safety

Roadside assistance is available for the entire duration of the CPO warranty. You’ll receive:

Travel expense reimbursement for lodging and meals, up to $500 for up to three days

Destination assistance for emergency taxi service, shuttles, or rental cars, up to $75

Rental car reimbursement, up to $50 per day for five days

Warranty Qualifications

In order to qualify for Ford CPO vehicle protection, your car must meet several eligibility requirements. This is what separates a CPO warranty from other used car or third-party extended warranties that come at a separate cost from the price of the vehicle.

A Ford CPO warranty is available for cars, SUVs, crossovers, and trucks (up to 350 series) that are current or within five previous model years. Additionally, the vehicle must have:

Fewer than 80,000 miles

A 172-point inspection by a certified mechanic

A vehicle history report to ensure CPO standards

If your Ford does not meet these requirements, then your only other option is an extended auto warranty. These warranties, also known as vehicle service contracts, are available from the manufacturer or from third-party providers. Unfortunately, a vehicle service contract is not included with your vehicle purchase.

Does The Ford CPO Warranty Measure Up?

Is the Ford CPO Warranty exceptional or just average? Our competitor comparison will give you a better idea:

Make CPO Comprehensive Limited Warranty CPO Powertrain Limited Warranty

Additional Perks Ford 1 year/12,000 miles 7 years/100,000 miles Ford credit for vehicle financing

Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM trial Chevy 1 year/12,000 miles 6 years/100,000 miles Special financing rates

Two service visits over 2 years/24,000 miles

Free trial of OnStar and SiriusXM radio Toyota 1 year/12,000 miles 7 years/100,000 miles 8-year/100,000-mile factory hybrid battery warranty

8-year/100,000-mile fuel cell vehicle warranty Nissan None 7 years/100,000 miles 3-month SiriusXM radio trial

Free CARFAX history report Honda 1 year/12,000 miles 7 years/100,000 miles 3-month SiriusXM radio trial

Up to two complimentary oil changes within first year of ownership

As the comparison shows, the Ford CPO warranty is similar to most CPO warranties from other popular manufacturers. However, you will receive more coverage for a Ford CPO vehicle than you will a Nissan or Chevy CPO vehicle.

CPO Vehicle Pros and Cons

A certified pre-owned vehicle can be a welcome alternative to the uncertainty of buying a used car from a private owner. But is it always a safe or cost-effective choice?

The Pros

According to J.D. Power, buying a CPO vehicle has several key benefits, including:

Unlike a new car, a CPO car will not depreciate significantly in value the moment you drive away from the dealership.

Buying a used car from a private owner can be unpredictable and require negotiation. A Ford CPO vehicle can be purchased easily from a dealership.

You can purchase a luxury CPO vehicle that runs almost as well as a new luxury vehicle for a lower price.

The Cons

Just because a CPO vehicle has been inspected and given a tune-up doesn’t mean it really is as good as new. As Michelle Primm, general manager at Cascade Auto Group in Ohio, tells Edmunds.com, “You can never take a used car and make it new again.”

If you buy a Ford CPO vehicle from an independent dealership, it may not meet the same CPO qualifications as one from a Ford dealership. Even some vehicles labeled as “CPO” can have hidden defects, and a Ford CPO warranty requires a used vehicles to meet very high standards.

In addition, a CPO vehicle comes at a premium price in exchange for the added reassurance that it has been inspected and repairs have been made. Think about the trade-off. Can you purchase a used car and an extended auto warranty for less than the price of a CPO vehicle and its included warranty? If you can, then it might be time to think about your wallet.

So, what are your options for protecting a non-CPO, used car?

When to Extend Your Ford CPO Auto Warranty

When people shop for a used car, they will come across a few options for vehicle service contracts. This is a way to protect your car after your existing warranty expires.

The buyer can purchase an extended warranty from the dealership. The dealership may offer its own extended warranty package.

The buyer can research third-party extended warranty companies that offer affordable, insurance-backed protection plans.

A contract from an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) can apply if the vehicle’s extended warranty is transferable to future owners.

OEM and dealer extended warranties can often be expensive and limiting, especially when it comes to finding a convenient location for repairs. A third-party company, however, gives vehicle owners access to more repair shops, including local mechanics and chains. You'll also be able to compare competing plans to find the most affordable and customized option.

Most third-party warranty providers will broker plans from several different warranty administrators.

Most third-party warranty providers will broker plans from several different warranty administrators. In CARCHEX’s case, these administrators include:

Administration Plus

Alpha Warranty Services

Assurant Solution

Century Warranty Services

Enterprise Financial Group

Royal Administration Services

And more

CARCHEX plans are accessible to vehicles of all types, both new and used. Here are a few things we like about the provider:

Comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper plans and stated-component plans have longer terms than the Ford CPO warranty’s 1 year/12,000 miles. You’ll find plans with term lengths up to 10 years.

CARCHEX plans don’t require you to pass a rigorous vehicle inspection test.

CARCHEX offers the same roadside assistance benefits as the Ford CPO warranty, including rental car reimbursement.

Payments can be paid monthly with no interest. Not only will you pay a low deductible, but repairs will be paid directly to the repair facility. You’re also entitled to a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee if the service is not to your standards.

CARCHEX offers plans for pre-owned vehicles under all coverage levels. That includes powertrain warranties, all the way up to exclusionary coverage. Customers receive a similar level of coverage to a factory warranty.

How Valuable Is A Ford CPO Warranty?

The protection offered by Ford for certified pre-owned vehicles can give owners a sense of security, and the warranty is equal to or greater than the CPO coverage offered by many other manufacturers. If you want even more protection, or if your vehicle does not pass a CPO inspection, then an extended warranty may be the best option for you.