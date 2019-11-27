Advertiser Disclosure

German automobile brand Mercedes-Benz is one of the biggest luxury car sellers in the world. In fact, its 2.3M annual passenger car sales make it the most popular premium vehicle brand in the world. With vehicles that start around $35,000 and many models that hit the $100,000 mark, Mercedes-Benz vehicles come at a price. With any serious investment, you want to know that your purchase will last long enough to provide its worth.

With a Mercedes extended warranty, you gain peace of mind knowing that your warranty will help you avoid repair costs and cover defects in materials for years to come. But is the dealer extended warranty the best option for you after your factory warranty expires?

After extensively researching the top extended vehicle warranty providers, we will help you decide if a warranty from Mercedes or a competitor is the best choice for you. We recommend the following for their customizable options and simple quote processes:

Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty

Before we explore the coverage provided by an extended warranty, let’s break down the manufacturer’s warranty that comes with your Mercedes.

All new Mercedes-Benz vehicles are covered by the Mercedes New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The manufacturer’s warranty covers defects in material or workmanship for 4 years or 50,000 miles. If you experience any problems during this time, you simply take your vehicle to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership for covered repairs and service.

For used Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty provides additional coverage for 12 months or up to 100,000 miles. Just like with the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, you take your certified pre-owned vehicle to any authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership when you experience a parts failure.

With both the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty, Mercedes will make any covered repairs, replace parts, and correct any defects in material or workmanship. However, the factory warranty does not cover items such as wheel alignment, tire balance, brake pads or disks, vehicle glass, wiper blades, or key fob batteries. For these and other wear-and-tear needs, Mercedes offers Prepaid Maintenance Coverage plans, wheel tire protection, and other plans for various external and internal components.

Common Mercedes-Benz Repairs

According to RepairPal, the average reliability rating for Mercedes-Benz is 3.0/5.0, which puts it in a mid-level range against other vehicles in regard to materials and workmanship. The average annual repair cost for a Mercedes-Benz runs $908. Most vehicles require one repair per year, with 13 percent of those repairs being severe services or part replacements.

Here are some of the most common repair costs for Mercedes vehicles:

Keep in mind that by purchasing a Mercedes extended warranty, the warranty provider would end up covering defects in materials. Since most of these repairs include problems in materials or workmanship, they would likely be covered under a Mercedes extended warranty.

Another common complaint by Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners is malfunctions of the electrical systems. Most of the cars come with extensive, advanced technology packages, and as many as 35 percent of owners shared that they have experienced issues with the electronics. Therefore, when considering a Mercedes extended warranty, we recommend that you look into one that includes coverage for electronics.

Finally, if you purchase diesel engine Mercedes-Benz vehicles, keep in mind that a higher percentage of consumers report problems related to the diesel models than similar gasoline models.

Mercedes Extended Warranty

The Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty is designed to protect your vehicle after the factory warranty expires, and you must purchase it from an authorized dealership before the factory warranty expires. The coverage extends bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection for one, two, or three years with mileage term lengths of either 75,000 or 100,000 miles. In addition to covering defects in materials, the plans include roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, loaner cars, and AMG Private Lounge access.

The Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty covers the following parts:

Engine

Transmission

Supercharger

Turbocharger

Passenger Car 4Matic® components

SUV 4-wheel drive system

Rear axle

Cooling system

Fuel injection system

Electrical systems

Steering system

Suspension traction and stability systems

Climate control

Power seat drive cables

Central locking system

COMAND®/MCS

Navigation system

Radio receiver

Radio

CD player

Speakers

Antenna motor and mast

There is no deductible associated with repairs made at an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership, so all Mercedes extended warranty plans come with a standard $0 deductible. You can take your vehicle to any of more than 350 authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the United States and Puerto Rico to complete the required repair work with no prior approval required.

Warranty Exclusions

Although the extended warranty provides very comprehensive coverage for material or workmanship issues, the coverage does come with several exclusions. For starters, the vehicle’s battery, tires, wear and tear, and outside-influenced damages are not covered. The plan also states that it will not cover any failures with materials or workmanship caused by improper maintenance or the installation of non-Mercedes parts. Finally, the Mercedes extended warranty will not cover any vehicles used for commercial or business purposes, such as ride sharing.

Best Extended Warranty Options For Your Mercedes

While purchasing a Mercedes extended warranty directly from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership comes with many positives, the dealer’s plan options may not be the best fit for everyone. If you want the freedom to choose your own repair shop, extend your coverage beyond 7 years/100,000 miles, or use your vehicle for any business purposes, then you may want to consider a third-party extended warranty provider.

In addition, because Mercedes requires that you purchase an extended warranty before your factory warranty expires, you have a limited window to opt in for coverage. Luckily, the providers below and many other third-party warranty companies allow customers to opt in at any time.

CARCHEX

After taking a closer look at CARCHEX, we found it to be the best overall third-party extended warranty provider based on its company reputation, customer service, and plan options.

For over 20 years, CARCHEX has provided its customers with great auto coverage. In fact, the company maintains an A+ rating and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It holds outstanding reviews and ratings from Trustpilot, TopCustomerReviews.com, Consumer Affairs, and ShopperApproved.com.

We like CARCHEX’s no-pressure sales approach and the option to contact the company via telephone, online chat, or email. CARCHEX also offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, giving customers great peace of mind after they decide to purchase a plan.

CARCHEX offers a total of five customizable coverage levels designed to protect every vehicle. Each plan comes with additional benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, towing coverage, rental car reimbursement, gas delivery, and trip interruption service.

Titanium Coverage: The Titanium plan provides bumper-to-bumper coverage with only a small list of exclusions.

The Titanium plan provides bumper-to-bumper coverage with only a small list of exclusions. Platinum Coverage: The Platinum plan covers hundreds of components and offers the most comprehensive level of stated-component coverage in a 5- to 10-year service term.

The Platinum plan covers hundreds of components and offers the most comprehensive level of stated-component coverage in a 5- to 10-year service term. Gold Coverage: The Gold protection plan provides coverage for all major systems of your vehicle, including powertrain, electrical, air conditioning, braking, and steering.

The Gold protection plan provides coverage for all major systems of your vehicle, including powertrain, electrical, air conditioning, braking, and steering. Silver Coverage: The Silver plan covers the powertrain, as well as fuel delivery, electrical components, and air conditioning components.

The Silver plan covers the powertrain, as well as fuel delivery, electrical components, and air conditioning components. Bronze Coverage: The Bronze plan protects you from the most expensive breakdowns with basic powertrain coverage.

For a free, customized quote from CARCHEX, call 877-253-0058 or visit the CARCHEX website.

CarShield

When we researched the top extended warranty providers, we found CarShield to be the most popular provider by far. Since 2005, CarShield has provided coverage to millions of vehicles. What’s more, they have nearly 5,000 ratings on Trustpilot, which is significantly more than most other third-party warranty companies.

CarShield offers a total of six warranty coverage plans, two of which are specialty plans. Like CARCHEX, most CarShield plans include the added benefits of 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.

Diamond Coverage: For new vehicles, CarShield offers a bumper-to-bumper protection plan that covers virtually all parts of the vehicle, minus a short list of exclusions.

For new vehicles, CarShield offers a bumper-to-bumper protection plan that covers virtually all parts of the vehicle, minus a short list of exclusions. Platinum Coverage: CarShield’s Platinum Plan provides comprehensive coverage and includes all components from lower-level plans, plus all steering, suspension, braking, electrical, and radiator components.

CarShield’s Platinum Plan provides comprehensive coverage and includes all components from lower-level plans, plus all steering, suspension, braking, electrical, and radiator components. Gold Coverage: This is CarShield’s powertrain plus plan, which means that in addition to the coverage offered by lower-level plans, the Gold Plan covers the fuel pump, fuel delivery system, air conditioning, starter system, alternator, and power windows.

This is CarShield’s powertrain plus plan, which means that in addition to the coverage offered by lower-level plans, the Gold Plan covers the fuel pump, fuel delivery system, air conditioning, starter system, alternator, and power windows. Silver Coverage: CarShield’s most affordable, basic powertrain protection plan covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer case, and water pump.

CarShield’s most affordable, basic powertrain protection plan covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer case, and water pump. High Tech Coverage: This plan covers components related to the car’s technology, including audio, power windows, and more.

This plan covers components related to the car’s technology, including audio, power windows, and more. Specialty Coverage: Unlike most other extended warranty companies, CarShield offers specialty plans for motorcycles and ATVs.

For a free CarShield quote, visit the website or call 800-563-2761.

Honorable Mentions

Since its beginnings in 2010, autopom! has earned BBB accreditation and an A+ rating for its excellent customer service and coverage options. We found the provider to have the Best Quotes and Claims process of its competitors and would recommend getting a quote for your Mercedes by calling 888-504-4058 or visiting the website.

Endurance has offered extended auto warranties for over 10 years and is backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company. As a direct provider, it offers plans directly to vehicle owners rather than brokering plans from warranty administrators. To obtain a free quote for your Mercedes, call 855-465-2715 or visit the Endurance website.

In Summary

The Mercedes extended warranty provides coverage for up to 3 years beyond the factory warranty or up to 100,000 miles. But third-party warranty providers like CARCHEX and CarShield allow for greater flexibility in your coverage.

Third-party plans can be purchased at almost any time, regardless of where the factory warranty stands. With longer coverage terms, your choice of repair shop, and the ability to use your vehicle for ride-sharing, a third-party extended warranty may be the best way to cover your Mercedes in the long run.