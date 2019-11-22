Advertiser Disclosure

It doesn’t matter if you use your Jeep for adventures or simply to drive the kids to school. You want to know that all of the essentials are covered. That’s why we decided to dissect the Jeep factory warranty to find out exactly what parts are covered and what exclusions apply.

Read on for a better understanding of the manufacturer’s warranty. Then, learn more about the benefits of extended protection from Jeep and reputable third-party warranty providers.

Jeep Factory Warranty

When you purchase a Jeep new from a dealership, the manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, powertrain coverage, corrosion coverage, and warranties on genuine Mopar parts are all built into the cost – and you also receive the Federal Emission Warranty required by law. Your vehicle will be protected from defects in parts and workmanship during the first few years of ownership.

Here’s what you can expect from each level of coverage in your Jeep warranty:

Basic Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

The basic warranty is the automaker’s bumper-to-bumper coverage. It protects the vehicle from the date of original purchase and takes care of the cost of most repairs. If there is any defect in materials or workmanship for parts like your engine, transmission, or air conditioning, this warranty covers all of the parts and labor. You also have access to roadside assistance to get your Jeep to the dealership in the event of a breakdown.

The Basic Limited Warranty excludes coverage for tires, unwired headphones, and any parts that weren’t part of the original vehicle.

Powertrain Limited Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)

The powertrain warranty protects parts and labor for the engine components, transmission, axle, and transaxle parts. It provides coverage on front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive vehicles. Parts and services excluded from this coverage include:

Engine tune-ups

Coolant

Worn wiper blades

Brake pads

Clutch linings

Filters, plugs, or bulbs

Scheduled lubrication

Corrosion Warranty

Sheet metal panels that get holes from rust or corrosion are covered under this warranty, excluding cosmetic and surface erosion. For sheet metal panels, the coverage term is 3 years/unlimited miles. For outer-body sheet metal panels finished with paint, the coverage term is 5 years/unlimited miles.

Mopar Parts And Accessories Limited Warranties

Along with the coverage provided by the Basic Limited Warranty and Powertrain Limited Warranty, many of your Jeep’s genuine Mopar parts are further protected against defective materials or workmanship with individual warranties. You’ll want to check the coverage details to better understand the various time and mileage limitations.

Covered Mopar parts include:

Alternators

Batteries

Water pumps

Gaskets and seals

Collision parts

Catalytic converters

Powertrains

Starters

Diesel parts

Shocks/struts

Performance parts

Brake pads/shoes

Mufflers

Keep in mind, some of these components are only covered for 1 year/12,000 miles.

Jeep Warranty Exclusions

Both the Basic Limited Warranty and the Powertrain Limited Warranty come with restrictions. While these warranties cover the cost of repairs and labor, you must go to an authorized Jeep dealer for service. Furthermore, only the parts that were original to the Jeep are covered by these protection plans.

While there is some wiggle room for modifications, you could end up voiding the warranty if you don’t maintain your Jeep correctly. These actions may cause you to be denied warranty coverage for certain items but won’t void the entire warranty:

Installing aftermarket accessories

Using non-Chrysler parts, additives, or materials

Applying protection or rustproofing products

Using a non-Chrysler approved refrigerant

On the other hand, some modifications could void the entire warranty coverage. If you change or tamper with the odometer, you will lose your warranty. The only time this is permitted is if the repair technician does it while following all of the legal guidelines. You also can’t attach a device to your Jeep that disconnects the vehicle’s odometer.

None of the Jeep warranties provide coverage for weather damage. This exclusion includes acts of nature as well. You won’t receive any repairs for damage caused by:

Chemicals

Salt

Tree sap

Acid rain

Road hazards

Hailstorms

Sandstorms

Floods

Earthquakes

Tornados

Lightning

In addition, your factory warranty doesn’t cover the cost of repairs caused by your lack of maintenance. If you use contaminated fuel or fluids that aren’t recommended by the owner’s manual, you can expect to be denied. Routine maintenance is the responsibility of the owner and is not included in the warranty.

If you aren’t sure whether your Jeep vehicle has a warranty, you can check on the Mopar website.

Cost Of Jeep Repairs

Once your Jeep warranty expires, you need to decide what to do next. Expensive and significant failures often occur more frequently when the vehicle gets older. If you don’t have an extended warranty, you could be paying for repairs out of pocket.

According to RepairPal, Jeep is ranked 15 out of 32 brands for reliability. The average annual repair cost sits at $634, which is higher than normal when compared to other brands. In general, there is a 13 percent chance that a repair will be severe.

Among the many Jeep repairs you might face, here are some of the most common:

Model Repair Cost Jeep Grand Cherokee Windshield Wiper Motor Replacement $223 to $294 Jeep Cherokee Exhaust Manifold Gasket Replacement $395 to $493 Jeep Grand Cherokee Intake Manifold Gasket Replacement $817 to $1,020 Jeep Renegade Fuel Level Sending Unit Replacement $895 to $912 Jeep Cherokee Timing Chain Tensioner Replacement $1,239 to $1,435

Mopar Vehicle Protection

There was a time when Mopar offered a Jeep lifetime warranty. This plan had flexible terms and unlimited miles, but the company took that option off the table.

Today, Mopar’s extended coverage is called Mopar Vehicle Protection, which includes two warranty plans for new and pre-owned Jeep vehicles:

Maximum Care: This plan lasts for 8 years/150,000 miles and covers up to 5,000 components.

This plan lasts for 8 years/150,000 miles and covers up to 5,000 components. Added Care: Powertrain and component coverage is extended with this plan that covers up to 800 components with a flexible term length.

Both plans include a car rental allowance, towing, roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage. But once these warranties end, you are on your own to pay for replacement parts and repairs.

Third-Party Providers for Extended Warranties

When you purchase extended coverage for your Jeep through a third-party, rather than the dealer or Mopar, you receive some additional benefits.

Price Comparisons: You have the option to get multiple quotes and go with the provider offering the best price. You can’t do this at the Jeep dealership.

You have the option to get multiple quotes and go with the provider offering the best price. You can’t do this at the Jeep dealership. Easy Payments: Some companies offer flexible payment schedules. When you purchase a warranty at the dealer and roll it into your financing, you will end up paying interest on the plan.

Some companies offer flexible payment schedules. When you purchase a warranty at the dealer and roll it into your financing, you will end up paying interest on the plan. Choice of Mechanic: Visit any authorized shop for repairs. There’s no need to take your car back to the dealership for service.

Visit any authorized shop for repairs. There’s no need to take your car back to the dealership for service. No Pressure: When you purchase a vehicle at the dealership, you may need to make a decision on extended coverage then and there. With third-party providers, you can shop for an extended warranty anytime.

When you purchase a vehicle at the dealership, you may need to make a decision on extended coverage then and there. With third-party providers, you can shop for an extended warranty anytime. Added Perks: Some plans include rental car coverage, roadside assistance, and more.

We recently took the time to investigate the top third-party warranty companies. After doing our research, we feel confident recommending two of the providers as our top choices: CARCHEX and CarShield.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a Jeep warranty transferable?

Jeep factory warranties will transfer automatically to the new owner. If you have an extended warranty, the process varies. In general, you must take care of transferring that to new owner. Check to see what the fees are, as CARCHEX charges $50.

Does Jeep still have a lifetime warranty?

Jeep no longer offers a lifetime warranty. Now, if you want coverage beyond the standard factory warranty, you will need to purchase extended protection.

Will a Jeep warranty cover damage done while off-roading?

No. Your factory warranty only covers defects from factory mistakes, inferior materials, and quality issues with workmanship.

Is a Jeep extended warranty worth the cost?

An extended warranty could save you a lot of money in the long run if there are issues with your Jeep. You can also benefit from coverage for towing, roadside assistance, and rental cars.