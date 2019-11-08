Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

Few things compare to sitting behind the wheel of a sleek, luxury car. Once you’ve purchased a new or used Audi vehicle, it’s now time to consider your Audi extended warranty options. After all, anything can happen as you travel down the road.

To ensure you receive the best protection once your Audi factory warranty expires, we’ve evaluated the options for you. You can see a detailed report of the best extended car warranty companies if you want to dive deeper. For now, we will look at the costs, coverage, and additional perks of the top Audi warranty plans.

2020 Audi Factory Warranty

The Audi factory warranty offers coverage on new cars and SUVs. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty gives you coverage for the first 4 years or 50,000 miles. Unlike other manufacturers, powertrain components like the engine and transmission are included in the New Vehicle Limited Warranty rather than in a standalone plan. This warranty also comes with some additional perks, including:

First scheduled maintenance service (12 months/10,000 miles)

24-hour roadside assistance for the duration

12-year limited Audi corrosion warranty

This basic coverage for Audi vehicles takes care of most of the components but, like most warranties, does not cover wear and tear. Still, this warranty only provides a short coverage term. When compared to other brands, it doesn’t seem like a lot of protection. For example, Hyundai and Kia offer 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranties.

When looking at other luxury automakers, we also see that Audi doesn’t compete. Cadillac, Acura, and others offer 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain coverage, plus 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper protection.

Audi Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty

Audi owners can also benefit from the Certified Pre-owned Limited Warranty offered by the dealer. This plan provides similar protection to the new warranty, but with some additional stipulations on timing. The Audi pre-owned warranty provides coverage for five years from the original in-service date, as long as your vehicle is still covered by the factory warranty. There are no mileage restrictions with this coverage.

The trouble comes in when you decide to purchase a warranty on an Audi vehicle that isn’t covered by the factory plan. Then, the CPO limited warranty only covers you for another year, but it still doesn’t have a mileage limitation.

On the bright side, the CPO limited warranty from Audi is transferable. If you purchase a used Audi from a private party, you can still benefit from the previous owner’s protection plan.

You can learn more through the Audi warranty booklet.

Why Do You Need An Audi Extended Warranty?

It doesn’t matter if you own a new Audi or a pre-owned model – you would be wise to cover your investment. With the reliability ranking of the Audi brand at 28th out of 32 car brands, it’s clear that many owners experience problems. These cars also feature a higher average annual repair cost than other brands at $987.

Let’s take a look at several of the typical repair costs for Audis, as estimated by RepairPal.

Vehicle Repair Estimated Cost Audi A6 Water Pump Replacement $708–$942 Audi A5 Quattro Drive Belt Tensioner Replacement $224–$255 Audi TT Quattro Tie Rod Replacement $407–$469 Audi A7 Quattro Brake Line Replacement $356–$475 Audi Allroad Battery Replacement $575–$606 Audi S5 Clutch Slave Cylinder Replacement $341–$402

Audi doesn’t make up for its lack of reliability by offering a better factory warranty. It has remained the same over the years, leaving customers with the burden of expensive costs.

In addition, you must factor in the extra costs to repair a luxury model, such as an Audi. The parts are going to cost more than a lower-end brand. When your factory warranty ends, you will be entirely responsible for those bills.

Whether you have a new or CPO Audi, the time to think about additional warranty coverage is now. You want protection beyond 50,000 miles. Thankfully, there are plenty of high-quality options available to you.

What Are Audi Extended Car Warranties?

An Audi extended warranty operates as a service contract between the owner of the vehicle and the company providing protection. The vehicle service contract covers you against mechanical breakdowns after your factory warranty expires.

Each warranty for Audi vehicles comes with unique coverage, which is why you must examine your choices. The best part is that you can choose to add an extended warranty at any time. You don’t need to select the coverage at the time of your car or SUV purchase.

Dealer Extended Warranties

At an Audi dealership, vehicle owners can choose from several extended protection plans with varying levels of coverage. Here’s a look into each:

Audi Vehicle Service Protection: This plan extends beyond the factory warranty to cover your Audi for 10 years or 120,000 miles. You can choose between Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain coverage depending on which components you would like covered. The highest tier of coverage, Platinum, will ensure protection for essential components like your engine to advanced systems including the navigation and high-tech electronics.

This plan extends beyond the factory warranty to cover your Audi for 10 years or 120,000 miles. You can choose between Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain coverage depending on which components you would like covered. The highest tier of coverage, Platinum, will ensure protection for essential components like your engine to advanced systems including the navigation and high-tech electronics. Term Protection: This level of coverage is unique in that it covers the parts and labor on wearable components for 6 years or 72,000 miles. This includes one replacement for your brake pads, battery, windshield wipers, and other components.

This level of coverage is unique in that it covers the parts and labor on wearable components for 6 years or 72,000 miles. This includes one replacement for your brake pads, battery, windshield wipers, and other components. Certified Pre-Owned Service Protection: Although your pre-owned vehicle comes with a factory warranty, the expiration may approach quickly. This plan offers extended protection for CPO vehicles for two years with unlimited miles.

Third-Party Extended Warranties

Your other option is to purchase a vehicle protection plan from a third-party provider, like CARCHEX or CarShield. Aside from what has already been discussed, here are some benefits to this type of coverage:

Low-cost options in comparison to the price of repairs

Price not rolled into car payments

No interest charged on the plan

Many reputable companies available

Coverage not bound to manufacturer guidelines

Additional perks, such as 24-hour roadside assistance

Your choice of repair shop

Plans available anytime

When we reviewed the top third-party providers in the industry, we found CARCHEX to be Best Overall and CarShield to be Most Popular among consumers. Read on for a detailed analysis of each.

Extended Protection From CARCHEX

CARCHEX is a top choice when it comes to third-party extended warranties. It has proven itself as a leader in the industry because of its high standards for customer service and low premiums.

Coverage Options

You have the option of choosing between five tiers of protection from CARCHEX. The company covers all models, even if you want an extended warranty for an Audi S6. Choose between the following levels:

Titanium: Highest level of coverage

Highest level of coverage Platinum: Covers hundreds of components

Covers hundreds of components Gold: Perfect for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles

Perfect for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles Silver: Covers the major systems

Covers the major systems Bronze: Low-cost coverage

This extended warranty coverage lasts up to 10 years so that you can drive with peace of mind.

Trustworthiness

After being in business for 20 years, CARCHEX continues to maintain a good relationship with its customers. It holds an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating along with accreditation. You will also find many of the industry leaders endorsing this company. In fact, you might have heard about its programs through CARFAX, Kelly Blue Book, or Edmunds.com.

If you are still on the fence, it’s helpful to know that the company provides a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied, you can request a refund.

Cost

Coverage amounts will vary based on the plan you choose and the year and model of your vehicle. CARCHEX provides customers with the option to make low monthly payments. Furthermore, you won’t need to wait for reimbursements for covered service. The company handles all of your claims directly with the service center and gets your repairs performed quickly.

Customer Service

If you have a question or want a free quote, you can easily contact someone at CARCHEX. Just go online or reach out by calling 877-253-0058. Not only is this company receptive to its customers’ needs, but the staff is careful to check that you have the vehicle coverage and preferences you desire.

Convenience

With an Audi factory warranty or an extended warranty purchased from the dealer, you are forced to take your luxury car back to the dealership for repairs. Since you can go to any of 30,000 licensed facilities nationwide with your CARCHEX coverage, you have more flexibility. You might even be able to use your existing mechanic. With this type of protection, you also receive extra security when you are driving out of state.

Additional Perks

Along with the mechanical protection, your Audi extended warranty includes:

24/7 roadside assistance

Towing

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption service

Gas delivery

Extended Protection From CarShield

CarShield is another reputable company providing coverage for Audi vehicles. Let’s dive into the options it gives to see if it is a better fit for you.

Coverage Options

Like CARCHEX, CarShield is a broker that offers a variety of plans from different plan administrators, so you can get the best deal. At this time, it offers six different coverage choices. One of the plans doesn’t work for Audi owners but is focused solely on motorcycle coverage. Other levels include:

New Car Diamond: Highest level of protection

Highest level of protection Platinum: Ideal for higher mileage vehicles

Ideal for higher mileage vehicles Gold: Powertrain protection, along with some other components

Powertrain protection, along with some other components Silver: Powertrain warranty

Powertrain warranty High-Tech: Covers the car’s advanced technology

Trustworthiness

CarShield currently boasts more than 2,300 Google reviews. In total, it has a 4.4-star review, which is quite impressive. The company has also had its share of featured spots on channels such as TBS, HGTV, CNN, CNBC, and ESPN.

Cost

The final price depends on the plan you select and the year and model of your Audi. You also have to choose a deductible, which further adjusts the premium price.

Customer Service

One thing that we don’t like about the company is its BBB rating. The company doesn’t have accreditation, and its current score is an F. Still, this rating is contrary to what was shown in Google reviews, so one has to wonder what the discrepancy is about.

As with any warranty, the complaints revolve around uncovered repairs. No matter what company you choose to use, you must examine what is and isn’t covered. This action thwarts any misunderstanding between you and the provider when it comes time for repairs.

Now would be a great time to contact CarShield for a free quote by calling 800-563-2761 or visiting the website to further investigate the Audi coverage plans.

Convenience

CarShield uses American Auto Shield to handle the repairs. Again, you won’t be limited to visiting a dealership, but we aren’t sure how many providers are currently a part of the network. Overall, existing customers appear to be pleased with the options.

Additional Perks

On top of having mechanical protection, an extended warranty with CarShield includes:

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption coverage

Courtesy towing

CARCHEX Vs CarShield For Your Audi Warranty

You can’t go wrong with either company, in our humble opinion. Each one has a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. If you want to dive deeper into the CARCHEX versus CarShield comparison, we have a complete breakdown available to you.

It appears that CARCHEX provides a more reasonably priced plan that fits everyone’s needs. It is also difficult to compete with its reputable endorsements and high consumer ratings. Before you make a decision, it’s wise to contact both companies to see which one can offer the best extended warranty for your Audi.

Reach out to CARCHEX at 877-253-0058 or answer a few questions online for a quick, free quote. Then, contact CarShield by calling 800-563-2761 or visiting the website to see what Audi protection you can receive.

Honorable Mentions

We can’t neglect to mention some other top choices. These extended warranty companies are worth taking a look at if neither of the above suits you:

autopom!: Best Quote and Claims Process

Best Quote and Claims Process AA Auto Protection: Longest Time in Business

Longest Time in Business Endurance: Best Direct Provider

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need an extended warranty?

As you evaluate the pros and cons of an Audi extended warranty, you might wonder if it is worth it. While having the additional protection is always an exceptional way to reduce repair costs, it’s even wiser if you have an older model vehicle.

Are Audi vehicles expensive to maintain?

YourMechanic estimates that Audi vehicles are some of the most expensive to maintain. On average, the projections figure that owners spend $12,400 over 10 years. With numbers like this, an extended warranty appears even more attractive.

Is the Audi extended warranty transferable?

An Audi warranty transfer solely depends on what company you choose and what its terms are. You want to find out how to transfer an Audi extended warranty before signing up. For example, you can re-assign a CARCHEX warranty to a new owner and are only charged $50 to complete the changeover.

How do I get the best price on an Audi warranty?

To get the best price, you want to shop several reputable providers. You can play with the coverage and deductible options to get the low payment you desire.

What extended protection should I get for my Audi?

You have a vast selection of options available to you. That’s why you must take your time and evaluate all the choices. Some people opt solely for powertrain protection. These repairs are typically the most expensive to cover. Yet, it’s not uncommon for an electrical system component to fail and cost you thousands of dollars – in which case a more comprehensive plan will come in handy.