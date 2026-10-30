Automakers Are Getting Rid Of Dipsticks. Mechanic Warns It’s Creating ‘The New Automotive Scam Of The Next 10 Years’

An expert is issuing a warning about new cars. According to him, this single design change could result in “millions of people” being scammed.

There are a lot of things that can go wrong in a car. Sometimes, these problems are easy for a layperson to diagnose. For example, the average driver can easily recognize a popped tire or a noisy engine.

However, sometimes you just have to take your mechanic’s word that there’s work to be done — and trust that they will actually do the work as promised.

Unfortunately, the internet is filled with stories of the exact opposite happening. There are numerous tales of mechanics claiming that they’ve changed the oil, only for the customer to prove that they lied. There are also cases where a mechanic has claimed to perform a repair, then left the car in a catastrophic state.

Now, there’s a new alleged scam on the horizon — and it centers on the removal of the dipstick

Where Did The Dipstick Go?

In a video with over 1,400 views, mechanic and TikTok user @818mobilemechanic1 says that there’s “going to be a new automotive scam in the next 10 years.” The source of this scam? Dipsticks.

“Most new cars already don't have dipsticks for the transmission or the engine,” the creator states. “I'm not saying every shop's gonna do this, but some shops, some mechanics are…not gonna change your oil, and they're gonna say they did it. And you have no way to check or prove them otherwise, because you can't pull out the dipstick, see that the oil is still black, and say, ‘Guys, you didn't change my oil.’”

The mechanic says this extends to transmission fluid as well.

“I'm not buying cars that have no dipsticks,” he adds. “You guys are gonna be scammed out of a lot of money because every time they don't change your oil, they're most likely just have ruined your $10,000, $15,000 engine or transmission, and you can't prove it.”

He closes by demonstrating the benefits of a dipstick using a car with transmission issues.

“This is nuts,” he says of dipstick removal. “It's stupid.”

Why Are Manufacturers Getting Rid Of Dipsticks?

Why are car makers ditching the dipstick in the first place?

While there are still plenty of cars with physical dipsticks — for example, the 2026 Honda Civic and Ford F-150 both have oil dipsticks — many automakers are no longer including them. Instead of a dipstick, these cars have a sensor that reports oil levels and notifies drivers if there is an issue.

In a statement to Automotive News, a Stellantis spokesperson claimed that this change was made not to deceive, but to be more “consumer-focused.”

“Today’s consumer does not prioritize manually checking the oil level,” explained Stellantis spokesperson Dale Jewett. “With a sensor, that info is presented to them every time they turn on the ignition.”

Mercedes-Benz USA spokesperson Andrew Brudnicki made a similar claim to Automotive News.

“With digital oil level measurement, customers can easily monitor their vehicle’s oil level in their vehicle’s driver display and receive timely alerts if oil level is outside normal limits,” Brudnicki reportedly wrote in part. “Moreover, the accuracy of the oil measurement is not reliant on a person’s expertise. Digital measurement eliminates the risk of human error as external factors that can result in misinterpretation of the oil level.”

Chevrolet recently provided Motor1 with a comparable explanation for the removal of the dipstick on the brand’s updated Silverado, as well as on the 2027 GMC Sierra.

Does No Dipstick Leave You Open To Getting Scammed?

If the digital measurement device only shows oil level, it’s possible that a mechanic could claim that they changed the oil without actually doing so. Their deception would not be indicated on the device. It’s also true that having a dipstick alone doesn’t mean you can be sure that the oil was changed without being familiar with how the oil should look before and after the service, and actually taking the time to check it.

However, that doesn’t mean that there’s no way to verify whether your oil has been changed absent a dipstick. Some cars have sensors that measure the remaining lifespan of oil. If a mechanic fraudulently claims that they’ve changed your oil, this may be indicated by the sensor.

Alternatively, there are other methods for verifying an oil change. If you are concerned, you can ask for other forms of proof. For example, you can document and inspect your oil filter, request evidence of the service — or, if you’re really suspicious, obtain an oil sample for analysis.

What do you think?

Naturally, these problems can largely be avoided by going to a trusted mechanic.

We’ve reached out to @818mobilemechanic1 via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ll update this if he responds.

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