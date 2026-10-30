AutoZone Employee Looks At Duralast Tool. Then He Gives A Scathingly Honest Review

In a scathing review, an AutoZone employee said the Duralast oil filter wrench is not worth the money, giving it a "3 out of 10."

In a TikTok with over 2,290 views, Cleo Clan (@cleoclan1) shares why he believes the tool worth skipping after several failed attempts using it during oil changes.

“I bought almost all of AutoZone’s tools, and I’m gonna be giving you a judgement—a 1 to 10 on each one of these tools,” Cleo Clan begins.

He says the Duralast oil filter wrench, which is $8.99, “sucks.”

The AutoZone worker believes the tool never works when using the wrench by hand.

“There’s not many oil changes I’ve done where the oil filter wrench works. That don’t work. It never does,” he vents.

Shaking his head, he shares his final rating: a 3 out of 10. He gave it a few fews because “it works sometimes.”

‘Crazy That You’re Saying This In Uniform’

Viewers in the comment section appreciated the honest review from the AutoZone worker but thought it was bold of him to share it while in uniform.

“This is important info,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“Crazy that you’re saying this in uniform,” another added.

“Garbage,” a third commented.

Others defended the Duralast oil filter cap wrench.

“As a Autozone CSM, I’ve actually bought the variety pack of those and I’ve never had a problem with them. I used them on a 08 Titan, 23 Trail Blazer, and a 15 Dodge Journey. Worked great each time,” one shared.

“Oil filter cap wrench is the only way I can get my filter out, works fine but it usually gets stuck to the filter but I can tap it off,” another added.

How To Use A Oil Filter Wrench

According to AutoZone, an oil filter wrench should be used when hand pressure turning isn’t doing the job. This wrench can also be called an oil filter clamp or oil filter removal tool.

There are four types of oil filter wrench-style grips—cap-style socket wrench (cup wrench), three-jaw claw wrench, strap wrench, oil filter pliers, and chain wrench. The one you select matters; it needs to match your vehicle's filter and workspace.

When changing the oil filter, it’s not a bad idea to have a cup wrench handy.

To use an oil filter wrench, the first step is to turn counterclockwise to loosen the filter. From here, the canister needs to be gripped near the base and close to the engine. A drain plug should be placed underneath the filter before it’s loosened, as the oil will run loose once the seal breaks.

When tightening the new filter, it’s best to do this by hand unless the maker says otherwise. The oil will drain, and once complete, the old filter should be disposed properly.

What do you think?

Is It Necessary For DIY Oil Changes?

If you don’t want to use an oil filter wrench, the filter can be changed without one, CarParts reports. Alternative ways to unscrew the filter include using your hands, a straight pipe wrench, or a screwdriver to puncture the oil filter.

Motor1 has contacted Cleo Clan by TikTok direct message and commented on the post as well as to AutoZone via email. This post will be updated if they reply.

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