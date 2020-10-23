Last week, BMW and New York-based fashion label Kith told the story of a uniquely restored M3 (E30) that belongs to Ronnie Fieg, the founder of the fashion brand. The striking red example of one of BMW’s greatest cars of all time was accompanied by a brand new 2021 M4 Competition with some design tweaks. At first, we thought the performance coupe has been designed only for the purposes of the promotion but it turns out you’ll be able to order one.

The Bavarian manufacturer has just announced it plans to produce 150 examples of the M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition with “features uniquely designed Kith elements inside and out” created by Fleg himself. Most notably, he merged the logo of the fashion company with BMW M’s iconic three-colored flag logo. You’ll see that new badge on the rear decklid and the center console inside the cabin.

BMW will offer the limited edition performance coupe in three matte colors - Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver, and Frozen Brilliant White. Get inside the cabin and you’ll find embossed leather Kith logos on the black full Merino leather bucket seats, center armrest, and door panels. Optionally available will be a carbon-fiber roof featuring the BMW M-inspired Kith logo.

There are no mechanical upgrades but the M4 Competition is already pretty capable in stock form. For the 2021 model year, it has 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six, which is enough for a 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 3.8 seconds.

The Bavarian automaker says the 2021 M4 Competition x Kith will appear during Kith’s 25 Kent Street pop-up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Order books will open tomorrow, October 24, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $109,250 plus destination and handling charges.