BMW and the Kith are teaming up – again. You may remember back in 2020 when the two companies partnered on an M4 Competition project that bore that fashion label's branding. Now, the duo is going electric with their latest build and giving the BMW i4 M50 a fashionable makeover.

Kith founder and designer Ronnie Fieg came up with the look for this latest BMW collab. The exterior wears a custom Vitality Green paint job while a "KITH" wordmark on the rear bumper merges with the i4's traditional M badge. And if you look closely, there's even a tinge of Kith Vitality Green in the roundel logo on the hood.

The leather inside is BMW's Individual Merino finished in light Caramel. Kith embossing lines the center console and headrests, while the cup holder lid and passenger side dash both feature a "Kith Exclusive Edition" laser etched into the materials.

The collab also includes a custom, one-off 1972 BMW 1602 "Elektro" converted to battery power by Fieg. This one-of-a-kind EV pays homage to the two electric 1602s that debuted during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

You won't be able to get your hands on that classic, unfortunately, but the BMW i4 M50 by Kith will be available to a very limited few. BMW and Kith are only producing seven examples of the custom i4 globally at an undisclosed price, with the first one heading to auction.

But if you still want to rep the BMW and Kith partnership, there's a more affordable way. The clothing brand will begin selling a 51-piece collection that includes apparel, accessories, and more bearing the branding of both companies with accents of Kith Vitality Green.