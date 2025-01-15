This Toyota Crown Is Cosplaying as a Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari cease and desist order coming in 3... 2...1...
Generally speaking, nobody mistakes a Toyota for a Ferrari. But at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, an SUV with yellow shields, a bold face, and quad exhaust tips sticking out of a slick lower fascia appeared on the show floor. And it wasn't a Purosangue.
The faux Ferrari was created by Aero Over, a Japanese-based tuner offering a range of aesthetic and mechanical upgrades for a wide variety of vehicles. The car you see here is actually a Toyota Crown Sport, shod in a number of cosmetic changes. You might surprised to learn just how little it takes to turn the JDM crossover into an Italian stallion—in appearance, anyway.
According to the company's website, A new front spoiler gives the Crown a rounded Purosangue-esque face. It simply bolts onto the existing grille, adding a bit more depth to the front without making extensive changes. The Crown's upper grille and headlights are untouched, reminding us that even without this add-on, there's a striking resemblance between the two vehicles.
The only other item listed on the company's website is a sticker set that mimics the yellow Ferrari shield. One attaches to the upper fascia between the headlights, with the other two taking up positions on the fenders. For obvious reasons, they don't use Ferrari branding. But at a glance, they sure look the part. We wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Ferrari is already drafting up a cease-and-desist order over this.
What about the upgraded rear fascia and exhasut? There's no listing for those on Aero Over's website, but the video above from Instagram clearly shows a mildly updated backside with the quad tips. Whether they'll be offered in the future is anyone's guess.
As it stands, you can buy the front spoiler and stickers for 83,600 yen, which converts to a whopping $534. That's a shockingly small price to make your Crown Sport look remarkably similar to a Purosangue. But alas, Toyota doesn't sell this version of the Crown in America. We'll have to stick with the real-deal Ferrari, then.
Source: Aero Over via The Drive
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