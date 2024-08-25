Techart has created a new body kit for the facelifted third-generation Cayenne.

Made from carbon fiber, the kit includes components for the front and rear fascias, side sills, and hood.

Pricing and availability for the kit will be announced at a later date.

It's not easy finding the right balance of aggression and style with aftermarket upgrades, but Techart just might have it with this new Porsche Cayenne body kit. Simply called the Aero Kit I, it's designed specifically for facelifted third-generation (E3) models. The changes are subtle, but the impact is noticeable.

At the front, you'll find a modest chin spoiler at the base of the fascia. It adds winglets on the edges, complementing new rocker trim also has winglets ahead of the rear wheels. There are more winglets at the back, part of a tweaked rear fascia that adds a diffuser. Further up are small lip spoilers for the hatch, and there's a new carbon fiber hood that accentuates the Cayenne's existing body lines from the grille to the windshield.

Techart

According to Techart, the upgrades go beyond visual appeal. The company says aerodynamics are better balanced with the kit, and handling is improved as well. There aren't any specifics to back up those claims, but how many people are taking their Cayennes to the track? Honestly, we're in this purely for the aesthetics.

If you do want more, Techart reminds us there are wheel upgrades and a throaty exhaust system that puts more bass in the Cayenne's voice. The tuner also has a performance kit that adds as much as 66 horsepower under the hood.

A bit more power might be desirable if you have a base model Cayenne, but there's still 348 hp on tap from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 in stock trim. The other end of the spectrum is the bonkers 729-hp Turbo E-Hybrid, a vehicle in which you probably won't notice a few extra ponies.

Techart will announce pricing and availability for the body kit at a later date.