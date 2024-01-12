Last year, the Japanese tuner Liberty Walk showed off a widebody kit for the Ferrari F40 at the Tokyo Auto Salon. This year, the company introduced a pint-sized version of the iconic Italian supercar by applying the look to a Mazda Autozam AZ-1. The result is absolutely adorable.

The images below show Liberty Walk's F40-inspired body kit and a stock AZ-1 side-by-side, so you can see how extensive the changes are.

The kit overhauls the AZ-1's nose with a front fascia and hood that looks a lot like the F40. There are also canards on the corners and an extended splitter. Liberty Walk's page for the upgrade notes that the dual round headlights are not part of the package.

Widened fenders at both ends broaden the AZ-1's stance, and beefy side sills run between them. Liberty Walk also has new door panels with the embossed shape of a NACA duct to emulate the F40's appearance.

The rear gets a tall, fixed wing with big endplates. According to the company, the revised bumper includes the reflectors but not the taillights. A diffuser with long strakes is also back there. Liberty Walk does not mention the exhaust, but the photos show a center-mounted three-pipe setup like on the F40.

There are no details about interior changes, but the sport seats visible in the photos are not stock. If you happen to own an AZ-1 and want to make it look like an iconic Ferrari, Liberty Walk charges $22,600 for the body kit. Plus, a customer needs to arrange the painting and installation of the pieces.

Liberty Walk also fits a set of six-spoke forged wheels with a black finish. They measure 16 inches in diameter at the front and 17 inches at the rear. The company charges $14,300 for them.

The AZ-1 was one of the most exciting cars in Japan's kei class. Even in stock form, it looks like a mini supercar. The gullwing doors add to the sporty aesthetic. A mid-mounted turbocharged 657cc three-cylinder engine makes 63 horsepower, and a five-speed manual sends the power to the rear wheels.