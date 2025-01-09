The 2025 ZR1 Is the Most Expensive Corvette Ever

Chevrolet on Thursday released pricing for the 2025 Corvette ZR1. The mid-engine supercar will start at $174,995 including destination, making it the most expensive Corvette ever.

The ZR1 is still a relative bargain, considering what you get for your money. Behind the driver sits a 5.5-liter flat-plane, twin-turbo V-8 outputting 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful Corvette released by the factory. Chevy claims a 0-60 time of 2.3 seconds, and proved a top speed of 233 mph with a video released back in October.

There's also a smattering of extra aerodynamics, with 1,200 pounds of downforce on tap when equipped with the $8,495 optional carbon-fiber aero package. If you get than and plan on doing serious track work, there's the $1,500 ZTK Performance Package, which adds stiffer springs, retuned magnetic ride control dampers, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. All ZR1s get a carbon-fiber roof, carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon exterior trim, and Chevy's Performance Data Recorder as standard.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Price (Incl. Destination) 1LZ Coupe $174,995 1LZ Convertible $184,995 3LZ Coupe $185,995 3LZ Convertible $195,995

The 2025 ZR1 will be available in two trims, 1LZ and 3LZ. Both are available with the Corvette's power-folding hardtop, which adds $10,000 to the MSRP. The 1LZ model is well-equipped, with your choice of two different eight-way power seats, an electronic rear-view mirror camera, a 10-speaker Bose speaker system, and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Opting for the fancier 3LZ trim will cost you $11,000, and adds heated and ventilated Nappa leather seats, a front-view camera for low speed maneuvers, heated side mirrors, blind zone alert, a wireless phone charger, carbon fiber shift paddles, and a smattering of leather throughout the interior.

What do you think?

If $174,995 sounds like a lot of money for a Corvette, consider this handy chart Chevrolet provided alongside pricing, published below. While numbers aren't everything, having a car that outpaces Porsches, Ferraris, McLarens, and Lamborghinis while undercutting on price is still damn impressive.

Photo by: Chevrolet

This has always been the Corvette's ethos, after all. It's just happening on a far more exciting end of the sports car spectrum. And we're all for it.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy