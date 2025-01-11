Here's Your Chance to Own the Ultimate American Supercar
This Saleen S7 LM is just one of three built, capable of speeds over 240 mph. It's coming up for auction later this month.
The Saleen S7 is one of the coolest American cars ever made. Released in the mid aughts, the mid-engine supercar quickly developed a reputation as a true competitor to European rivals. Powered by a twin-turbo V-8, it can travel well over 200 miles per hour, and looks amazing. One of just three S7 LMs built is coming up for auction, offering the rare chance to buy into an icon of American sports car history.
This S7 was originally constructed in 2007, but shipped back to the Saleen factory for LM upgrades in 2018. In addition to the big wing and giant diffuser, the LM got a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power windows, power door locks, an electrically heated windshield, and a smattering of yellow accenting.
The Ford Windsor-based 7.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 makes 1000 horsepower thanks to new turbos. According to seller RM Sotheby's, it can make up to 1,300 horses depending on engine tune and fuel type. Power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transaxle. Saleen claims a top speed of over 240 mph. If you want anything built in America quicker than that, you'll have to turn to Hennessey.
Saleen originally said it would convert seven cars to LM spec, but in the end, only three were treated to the upgrades. This one, LM-007, traveled just 158 miles after its conversion before being sold on Bring a Trailer in 2020 for $1.2 million. One year and 12 miles later, it sold again, this time through RM Sotheby's at Monterey for $1,022,500.
Now, LM-007 is up for grabs once more. The car is set to be auctioned through RM Sotheby's at its Arizona 2025 event happening later this month. The most recent owner seems to have actually driven it, with the odometer now showing 3,688 miles since the LM conversion. Despite the extra exercise, the car still looks to be in great condition, with a sale estimated between $900,000 and $1.1 million. This could be your last chance to own a piece of American sports car history. So don't miss it.
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