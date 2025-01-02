Watch This Poor Old Mercedes Get Driven Like a Gymkhana Car
There's nothing better than seeing cheap beaters get pushed to within inches of their life, especially on a gravel surface.
Slow car fast. That's the saying, right? It's more fun to drive a cheap, slow car quickly than a super-expensive car slowly. That ethos is taken to the extreme with this video of an old Mercedes C-Class getting driven like it's the next Gymkhana star car.
This video, published to YouTube by the channel CrapCar Racing, is a supercut of high-speed gravel drifting, jumps, slides, and more performed by an unnamed driver at the wheel of a mostly unmodified 1995 Mercedes-Benz C180 sedan.
Despite being rated at just 120 horsepower when new, this C180 can still pull off some tremendous feats. With enough space, a loose surface, and buckets of commitment from the driver, this car is able to perform some incredibly cool stunts, including a handful of impossibly fast slides and two huge jumps.
We're particularly impressed with the first jump, which happens while the car is turning into a blind crest. Somehow the driver manages to keep the humble C-Class pointed straight, even as the speedometer reads 160 km/h (100 mph). Not something we'd recommend without proper safety equipment, but impressive all the same.
You can keep your 1,000-hp hypercars. We're content with beat-up, rear-drive sedans of yesteryear. So long as we have the space to push them to the limit, of course.
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