Porsche Designed This Sick-Looking Spaceship For a New Video Game

Porsche does a lot of really cool things outside of building cars. The brand has clothing, shoes, accessories—hell, even skyscrapers. But you won't be able to buy Porsche's latest project unless you're a character in the upcoming video game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Porsche worked with developer Naughty Dog (Crash Bandicoot, Uncharted, The Last of Us) to come up with a custom spaceship specifically for the studio's newest intergalactic sci-fi thriller. It's called the Porsche 984 Tempest NDX—hinting at the two-seat concept car from the 1980s that never reached production. And it's the main means of transportation for the game's protagonist, bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun.

Photo by: PlayStation

Beyond the badging, there isn't much hinting at the ship's Porsche roots. A massive illuminated "PORSCHE" wordmark covers the back end, of course, with the "984 Tempest NDX" nameplate in the iconic Porsche cursive font just below it. There even appears to be a subtle Porsche crest logo on the exterior of the cockpit that you might be able to spot in the game’s first trailer.

The ship looks plenty futuristic inside with a handful of retro 1980s tech also dotting the cabin, which fits with the game's Blade Runner-esque aesthetic. It even has a jukebox-style Sony CD player that Mun uses to play some sweet tunes, like, in this case, the Pet Shop Boys.

Photos by: PlayStation

What do you think?

The game itself doesn't have a release date, but it probably won't go on sale until sometime in 2026. As for Porsche, this isn't the automaker's first custom-designed spaceship. Back in 2020, Porsche created a “starship” for the then-upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film dubbed the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter.

Of the two, we prefer Porsche's latest take on an intergalactic sports car.

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